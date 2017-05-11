Living Room Ceiling Lighting Two Sided Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

Get 20% off Dwell with promo code SUMMER20. Sale ends Saturday.
“This wasn’t a reconstruction, but a major renovation,” says Dora. “The bones were there.”
Berube's starting point was the continuous wall of black millwork clad in a solid matte surface by Fenix. "We decided on a dark palette to work with the exterior,
Importantly, the combined vision underpins all aspects of the build: architecture and construction dovetail with a focus on family and the pared-back nature of the house.  Adding to the individual sense of place, Matt constructed the Japanese-inspired fireplace himself.  While an astute choice, it allows the family to gather around a sculptural and practical focal point while taking in the breathtaking views.  Eloise Collins says, "It was an emotional roller coaster but at the end of the day, we remained focused on our goal and supported each other when things got tough."
The common spaces in the Suteki House deliberately frame exterior views. "The beautiful oak trees on the opposite side of the creek are still ‘belonging’ to this house by the use of shakkei, which expands limits visually," explain the architects.
White oak flooring creates a bright contrast to the stained oak ceiling.
On the rare occasion that the weather is chilly, an expansive concrete fireplace can warm up the living area.
Interior Living Space and Fireplace
The ceiling height was lowered over the seating area in the living room to create a cozy enclosure there, while double-height windows on the perimeter bring in yet more light.
A look back at the atrium on the left and the foyer on the right—sleek, built-in storage lines the entry on one side, opposite a two-sided fireplace.
The design team added new perimeter window openings to encourage light into the home wherever possible.
The wood-wrapped footbridge on the floor above defines the passage into the living room.
In addition to the formal dining space, the illuminated area also accommodates a double living room, which is separated by a two-sided limestone gas fireplace.
A two-way fireplace warms the living room. The fireplace surround is limestone, and the sofa is from Heal’s.
The two-way fireplace that divides the living space sits on a red brick and concrete plinth, echoing the use of materials in the kitchen island. The lighting in the living area is from NAU and Oty Light.
The living room opens to another seating area, the centerpiece of which is a two-sided marble fireplace. The Targa sofa and lounge chairs are by GTV Thonet, and the Bardiglio marble-topped coffee table is by Minotti.
The material palette darkens in the study, which is stocked with books on art and culture.
The altar-end of the building was also enclosed to form the boundary for the living room, with the attached office and workshop behind the wall on the lower level. The upper level walkway to the master suite provides a sense of definition in the expansive space, which is 28 feet high at its peak.
The former gallery was enclosed in order to create space for two guest bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs. An elevated walkway stretches over the former nave and leads to a master suite opposite, separated from the other bedrooms for privacy.
A circular fireplace takes center stage in the living room.
Light-colored terrazzo flooring bounces daylight throughout the interior.
The home's key features are its post-and-beam construction, deep overhangs to modulate light and shadows, open-plan interiors, and easy indoor/outdoor flow via floor-to-ceiling sliding doors.
cozy by the fire
Interior House
Interior House
On the other side of the Cor-Ten fireplace is the living room. The custom Augustin sectional and the cocktail table are from Christian Liaigre, and paired with Ib Kofod-Larsen's Seal chair and ottoman.
Local furniture and decoration was considered
Fireplace
Interiors include an open floor plan, high ceilings, radiant heat, and hardwood floors throughout.
Limestone wrapped monolithic wall with fireplaces on both sides
Great Room with steel-clad fireplace, concrete floors and wood beams
“On a bright day, you have to wear sunglasses in here,” Mandolene says. A freestanding travertine-and-steel fireplace, open on all four sides, divides the living and dining areas.
Sunken Living Room with See Thru Fireplace
Great Room
Main House Great Room with One of Two Fireplaces
Rimrock | Olson Kundig
Living room with see-through fireplace.
A blue paint hue reflects the cool tones of the concrete floors and highlights the sloping ceiling at the open living room.
Living room
Living Room