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All Photos/living/lighting : accent/lighting : floor

Living Room Accent Lighting Floor Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Low-lying furniture and art makes the high-ceilinged living room appear even bigger. Most of the furnishings were sourced secondhand, though the hanging lamp is a DIY Nick made by fusing two paper shades together.
"When not being used as my studio, the living room is transformed into a meeting space with modular furniture designed to adapt to any occasion. The sofas can face each other or form an L-shape, depending on the vibe you want to create,
When the owners of this 850-square-foot apartment in Stockholm’s Södermalm neighborhood called upon local architect David Lookofsky to revive their 1920s apartment, they tasked the founder of the eponymous firm with incorporating more storage into the compact space. So, Lookofsky created a seven-meter-long kitchen wall with built-in cabinetry and a seating nook, all painted with a bright, egg-yolk yellow. “In smaller apartments, kitchens often become a kind of social hub, both in everyday life or when you have people visiting,” says Lookofsky. “You want these spaces to reflect the people who use them and support interactions and everyday life.”
One of two Shiro Kuramata Ghost Lamps light up this scintillating living room featuring a storage unit by Eames, a Herman Miller clock, and a Kuramata-inspired florescent light fixture. An orange Womb Chair by Eero Saarinen and a Kazuhide Takahama Suzanne sofa surround an Eames "surfboard table."
Artist Christopher Florentino created this studio to be a source of inspiration. "This space is for me as an artist—to create in, to keep me inspired," he says. "I don’t think there are many spaces that have a Keith Haring and Shiro Kuramata chair in the same space. I’m trying to show who I am as a designer and as an artist."
Sean Brown’s Toronto apartment is stacked with a collection of nostalgic magazines from the 90s and early 2000s, coordinating with his viral CD rugs.
The firm furnished the home on a modest budget.
Den
The materials, Japanese-style burnt wood, Canadian dark wood, and concrete, accentuate simplicity while simultaneously adding depth.
The living room has reflected sofas and plenty of shelves for the library of books
Throughout the home, thick molding encases the windows and walls. Neo-Renaissance details include fretwork screens, wreath and swag designs carved into the trim, as well as mantels with original mirrors above and other built-ins.
The home features concrete floors with radiant heating. A custom folded-steel, double-sided fireplace separates the living room from the dining area. The chandelier is from Restoration Hardware, and the coffee table is custom made.
A collection of artful furnishings rounds out the scheme in Loft Ninho. The cool gray Saccaro sofa and rug by Domdaqui Tapetes balance out the wood tones, while a spectrum of green accents, starting with the mint trim, bring welcome pops of contrast.
Originally built in 1949 by Richard Neutra, Alexander Ban, and Josef Van Der Kar, the Millard Kaufman Residence is located in the Hollywood Hills of Los Angeles, California.
The "library under the stars" features thousands of old books plucked from antique shops.
Light-colored terrazzo flooring bounces daylight throughout the interior.
A Juliette balcony with double French doors allows the ocean breezes to fill this stylish retreat, which has high, vaulted ceilings.
When set up as a rental unit, a KODA Concrete can accommodate two guests in the sleeping area and another two on a convertible sofa in the living area.
Walnut casework anchors both sides of the original fireplace. Steel plate provides a modern interpretation of the traditional hearth.
The stunning living room views hit you just as you enter.
On the other side of the living room, Nagel combined a leather Joybird sectional sofa with an AllModern rug.
The common area in this penthouse by Studio RHE boasts a digital cube ceiling, stunning views, and an immense book collection by the bar.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
On the upper level is an attic leisure space that can be used as a home theatre.
Located in Portola Valley, California, this renovation of a William Wurster Ranch house began with a study of the home’s history. Inspired by original photos of the 1950s home, the renovation refreshed its significant architectural past without detracting from its Wurster essence.
The view from the bed looking forward. We kept two of the locking prison cage doors, one at the very front and one in the far back of the bus. They're great to hang hooks & magnets on and do provide additional security.
The interiors are a mix of vibrant wallpapers that create murals to provide color and design, geometrically patterned Mexican tiles and designer furniture.
Neutral, earthy tones and a mix of materials give the living room a warm and cozy vibe.
The small partition that separates the living space from the dining area is common in Brazilian homes. Revollo chose it for its character and tradition — as well as the fact that it still lets light in.
The stair carpeting in the foyer of the Parker Palm Springs was inspired by hallway flooring from the movie "The Shining."
Cu
A contemporary glass-encased fireplace in this Zermatt villa acts as a partition that divides the living lounge from the dining area.
Modern interior , kitchen and living room designed bye Nathalie milazzo.
Family Room
Living Room