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All Photos/living/lighting : accent/furniture : table

Living Room Accent Lighting Table Design Photos and Ideas

"We can't get enough of the ceramic tile flooring, it's so Brazilian and it looks surprisingly good in the interior of an apartment,
In Lorne, Victoria, Austin Maynard Architects gave an old shack near the beach a modern revamp and a timber extension that allows for elevated sea views. With interiors lined in recycled Silvertop Ash, the house oozes a cozy, cabin-like feel.
Library; brass starburst ceiling light fixture brings a sense of ‘20s era glamour. Vintage sofa by Gerard van den Berg.
One of two Shiro Kuramata Ghost Lamps light up this scintillating living room featuring a storage unit by Eames, a Herman Miller clock, and a Kuramata-inspired florescent light fixture. An orange Womb Chair by Eero Saarinen and a Kazuhide Takahama Suzanne sofa surround an Eames "surfboard table."
Artist Christopher Florentino created this studio to be a source of inspiration. "This space is for me as an artist—to create in, to keep me inspired," he says. "I don’t think there are many spaces that have a Keith Haring and Shiro Kuramata chair in the same space. I’m trying to show who I am as a designer and as an artist."
Den
Living Room
Much of the furniture in the public spaces is vintage, sourced from local shops and collectors.
Like all of the restored structures, the interior of the school house features a modern and bright aesthetic. The cottages range in size from one bedroom up to a nine-bedroom main house.
Beyond its sliding doors, this storybook barn in Gallatin is airy and filled with natural light, courtesy of old, quirky window sashes. Original wood from the vast, open structure—privacy awaits in the reading nook—has been re-imagined and bolstered by throw rugs and glamorous chandeliers. With views onto the pastoral meadow, alfresco grilling feasts around the deck’s hand-made black locust table are bound to become a nightly occurrence.
This silk-and-wool rug was custom-designed by Gideon Mendelson for this Westchester home. The design was executed by Sprung & Rich.
The combined living, dining, and kitchen areas take up the main floor. "The goal for the design was to feel [as though you are] outside," says Dignard. Large, sliding glass doors capture the view and lead to an exterior deck.
Oak slats in the living room echo the timber slats that enclose the entry courtyard. The black-marble Empire side tables are by local furniture brand Seer Studio, and the white-marble Tulip table is by Eero Saarinen for Knoll.
Oversized, full-height glass sliding doors provide easy access to the patio and a strong indoor-outdoor connection. The original terrazzo floors flow directly into the outdoors.
When glass dominates a home, the result is a borderless residence that syncs with its environs, creating a stunning, new visual and psychological sense of space. See how these glass homes use the versatile material to create ambiance and connect with the outdoors.
All of the exterior furnishings are from Fermob. The wood-burning fireplace anchors the open living-dining space.
The living space has been painted white and has a bright and airy feel.
A muted color palette of mostly whites and grays is accented by green hues and natural wood finishes, as in the exposed wood beams above.
The home’s entry, anchored by a nursery to the north and an office to the south, leads directly to the main living area.
A hanging fireplace from Fireorb anchors the living area, where Book Totem and Peace Sign, both by Karen, are on display. A Graffiti pendant by Hubbardton Forge hangs over a custom table by Jed Dawson.
Inspired by Scandinavian and Japanese aesthetics, the modern Orchid tiny house features an interior clad in three-quarter-inch maple plywood.
The firm raised the height and increased the width of the new opening between the kitchen and dining room.
Reds, oranges, and wood tones blend to create a warm setting for gathering with friends and family.
The ground floor of the Fattoria building is a communal space. There are high ceilings and the existing rooms have been connected to make the space more social. The carefully selected furniture is a mix of antique and modernist Italian designs.
A view down the aisle to the bathroom, with the kitchen on the left and the eat/work counter on the right. The Modern Caravan combined walnut cabinetry and red oak flooring, with white counters, tile, and walls.
Large sliding glass doors open the main living spaces to the landscape.
The home's main living space consists of a classic open floor plan, with beautiful exposed-beam ceilings.
Originally built in 1949 by Richard Neutra, Alexander Ban, and Josef Van Der Kar, the Millard Kaufman Residence is located in the Hollywood Hills of Los Angeles, California.
A custom candle chandelier made of steel, bearing real candles, hangs above the dining table.
When set up as a rental unit, a KODA Concrete can accommodate two guests in the sleeping area and another two on a convertible sofa in the living area.
cozy by the fire
The reception features terrazzo flooring and teak and walnut casework.
A concrete masonry wall divides the dining area from the living room. As in Jon's house, walls of glass open up the living spaces to the millpond.
Massive sliding glass doors frame views of the millpond and champion indoor/outdoor living. The bespoke lighting fixtures were a collaborative effort between DED and Tyson Studio. The sofa is from Habitat.
An east-facing view of the open-plan living and dining area.
A light-filled lobby vignette references the hotel's Spanish Colonial roots with added modern touches.
Located in Portola Valley, California, this renovation of a William Wurster Ranch house began with a study of the home’s history. Inspired by original photos of the 1950s home, the renovation refreshed its significant architectural past without detracting from its Wurster essence.
A bespoke kitchen counter effortlessly blends into the living room, where a Diciotto x2 chandelier hangs to provide warm, cozy lighting.
The great room features an open floor plan, as well as a vaulted tongue-and-groove ceiling.
Expansive glazing creates a continuous visual connection between the interior living spaces and exterior patio.
Before the $17,000,000 restoration, the property had been severely deteriorated with crumbling walls and foundations, and had been named under the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s 2005 list for America’s 11 Most Endangered Places.
The living area boasts nearly 10-foot-high ceilings that impart a feeling of airiness and spaciousness. Discreet, built-in storage in the floor at the top of the steps prevents clutter from accumulating.
The stair carpeting in the foyer of the Parker Palm Springs was inspired by hallway flooring from the movie "The Shining."
Modern interior , kitchen and living room designed bye Nathalie milazzo.