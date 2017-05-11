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All Photos/living/lighting : accent/furniture : recliner

Living Room Accent Lighting Recliner Design Photos and Ideas

When architects Thomas Karsten and Alexandra Erhard toured the raw industrial space, they were struck by how much light streamed in, a gift bestowed by large windows and the rare presence of a private patio.
A two-sided fireplace cozies up the living room and dining room. The vintage, blue-and-white couch was refurbished by Paul Tetreault & Fils.
The common area in this penthouse by Studio RHE boasts a digital cube ceiling, stunning views, and an immense book collection by the bar.
The white interiors are bright and airy, integrating a sense of the surrounding nature while also providing spectacular views of Lake Montauk.
Study fitted out with new custom white oak bookshelves