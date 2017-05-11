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All Photos/living/lighting : accent/furniture : lamps

Living Room Accent Lighting Lamps Design Photos and Ideas

Rachel and Sean chose many of the colorful furnishings to finish the interior. The sconce over the couch is the Dutton Brown Color Boom Double Swing Arm Sconce in Cobalt.
In the living room, the ceiling stretches to 24 feet tall at the peak. Select Alder was used throughout for casework, doors, windows (interior finish), and trim.
Rossi did not carry the dividing wall between the bedroom and living room all the way up to the ceiling, so as not to break up the treatment up there, instead designing the wall as a custom storage and display unit.
Glossy black accents contrast with natural wood finishes throughout the interior.
When the owners of this 850-square-foot apartment in Stockholm’s Södermalm neighborhood called upon local architect David Lookofsky to revive their 1920s apartment, they tasked the founder of the eponymous firm with incorporating more storage into the compact space. So, Lookofsky created a seven-meter-long kitchen wall with built-in cabinetry and a seating nook, all painted with a bright, egg-yolk yellow. “In smaller apartments, kitchens often become a kind of social hub, both in everyday life or when you have people visiting,” says Lookofsky. “You want these spaces to reflect the people who use them and support interactions and everyday life.”
Higgins and Gibson, a Footwear Designer at Nike, applied several coats of “the brightest generic factory white (basically primer),” says Higgins, to lighten up the interior considerably, and left the wood window trim in their natural state to draw the eye towards the river view.
One of two Shiro Kuramata Ghost Lamps light up this scintillating living room featuring a storage unit by Eames, a Herman Miller clock, and a Kuramata-inspired florescent light fixture. An orange Womb Chair by Eero Saarinen and a Kazuhide Takahama Suzanne sofa surround an Eames "surfboard table."
Artist Christopher Florentino created this studio to be a source of inspiration. "This space is for me as an artist—to create in, to keep me inspired," he says. "I don’t think there are many spaces that have a Keith Haring and Shiro Kuramata chair in the same space. I’m trying to show who I am as a designer and as an artist."
Crawford taught himself how to reface the brick fireplace façade, using a creamy-colored, thin set brick. “It was his first time using a tile saw or laying brick, but his meticulous precision paid off,” says Devlin.
The wood slat wall was a great solution for spreading light throughout the split-level and looks right for the era of the house. At $2700, it was also much more cost effective than Devlin’s original design of a metal staircase.
The firm furnished the home on a modest budget.
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Much of the furniture in the public spaces is vintage, sourced from local shops and collectors.
Designer Esther Bruzkus embraced bold color and texture in her Berlin apartment, leaving the window coverings to play a more subtle role.
The living room sits at the rear of the house, connected to the garden. "Even though it's a very small house, we wanted the living room to be very generous," says the couple. "This room is the life of the house."
Brooklyn-based designers are the hosts behind this beautifully preserved 1968 A-frame cabin on six acres of unspoiled land in Milan, a short drive from Red Hook and Rhinebeck. Stocked with vintage Danish furniture and objects sourced from the owners’ travels, it has an alluring midcentury spirit melding wood, a stone-surround fireplace, and floor-to-ceiling windows with large swaths of sky blue and sunny yellow fixtures and furnishings. There is a picnic table for patio lunches and a fire pit that elevates evening aperitifs, but the home is at its dreamiest come morning, when sun streams into the loft bedroom.
The Deep Thoughts Chaise from Blu-dot sits atop a rug from Rugs.com.
With a neutral backdrop, the focus in the living room can be on the art: Higgins sourced these from artists Caroline Walls and David Cook.
The Boho Natural Daybed by CB2 is piled with Parachute pillows and creates a cozy nest in the living room. The wall sconce is from France &amp; Son.
This silk-and-wool rug was custom-designed by Gideon Mendelson for this Westchester home. The design was executed by Sprung & Rich.
A Pampa rug from Argentina adorns this light-filled living room designed by Cortney Bishop.
For this family room, Gideon Mendelson chose a high pile, Morrocan-style rug from West Elm that cost $800. The combination of high pile, pattern, and durability means that stains and spills won’t be as easily seen.
A blue-and-gold, geometric-patterned rug from Amadi grounds this living room designed by Cortney Bishop.
Designer Cortney Bishop used antique Serapi rugs—a type of Persian carpet—that she sourced from a local dealer to guide the design of this residence in Knoxville, Tennessee.
The private family sitting room on the first floor overlooks the atrium above the dining space through a colored glass screen that matches the one on the ground floor. Bamboo screens provide a “buffer” against harsh sunlight.
In the living room, a 15-foot custom sofa with an integrated tea station sits across from a console table built from a log that was over 18 feet long.
Enter through a turquoise door into a renovated home brought to life through the smart use of color. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom, ranch-style home has a pool and outdoor seating area for ample guests.
The desert oasis of Palm Springs, California, is a storied destination offering impressive landscapes, midcentury modern architecture, a thriving cultural scene, and poolside lounging. Below, we share some of the Airbnb listings we’ve saved to the wish list. From pastel-hued ranch homes to a funky hideaway that pays homage to Mick Jagger, you’ll find plenty of options for your next vacation.
Clever arrangements of furniture delineate the spaces in the loft’s open floor plan. In the living area, a hand-knitted Donna Wilson Motley ottoman sits opposite a B&B Italia Charles sofa and Arco lamp.
Interior designer Nina Blair blends Ghanaian and Scandinavian influences in her family’s Tribeca apartment.
"We’ve created the interiors to offer understated luxury features," says Bellonias. "It can be called Cycladic minimalism."
Oak slats in the living room echo the timber slats that enclose the entry courtyard. The black-marble Empire side tables are by local furniture brand Seer Studio, and the white-marble Tulip table is by Eero Saarinen for Knoll.
The team kept one wall of paneling to accent the new space.
A picture window over a custom concrete bench fashions a window seat. “Family, friends, and animals all enjoy the various places to relax in the lounge,” says the homeowner. “The window seat is universally the most prized nook in the home.”
An inset shelf is a decorative feature above the firewood storage. “We enjoy the low sun in the winter mornings and the toasty warmth from the Jotul stove, which heats the whole back of the house,” say the clients.
A look back at the atrium on the left and the foyer on the right—sleek, built-in storage lines the entry on one side, opposite a two-sided fireplace.
The design team added new perimeter window openings to encourage light into the home wherever possible.
The wood-wrapped footbridge on the floor above defines the passage into the living room.
The main entry flows into the living room, which now accesses the outdoor terrace via the door to the left.
Astrain updated the fireplace with a Carrara marble Victorian fireplace surround from The Architectural Forum.
Astrain streamlined the storage in the room, making room for wall art and allowing light to be diffused throughout.
The custom-designed white maple modular coffee table can be kept together as one piece, or separated to form stools or smaller tables. "Each of the four cubes is slightly different, with a storage recess or dividing panel for stowing books, magazines, pillows, or other objects," says Thomas.
In the living room, a new faceted, blackened-steel fireplace surround is juxtaposed with leaded glass windows. "The existing portions of the house offer more formal and internal spaces for cozy entertaining and lounging," says Chadbourne.
The built-in sofa anchors the living room and faces the existing fireplace. The Leather Oval Chair with a red steel base sits off to the side, and the coffee table was fashioned by attaching vintage steel legs to another tile sample board.
The insertion of an attic makes the most of the apartment’s tall ceilings as well as provides ample space for the family.
The wood-wrapped alcove produces "an intimate space for the sofa," says Preda, and seamlessly integrates the support pillars into the design.
Boiserie panels made of zebrawood create a cozy nook in the main living area and also form a picture rail to display the client’s art collection.
Preda elegantly reallocated the space to contain a side-by-side living room and dining room area, with the latter defined by a custom Cor-Ten steel and zebrawood bookcase designed by the firm. The dining table is by Alepreda for miduny, the firm’s sister furniture company. The fireplace is an ethanol model, since incorporating a chimney wasn’t possible in the building.
Keeping in line with its dramatic facade, the home boasts a crisp, vibrant palette throughout. A moody-red velvet sectional provides ample seating in the main living room, while a shaggy, cream-colored rug adds an additional level of texture.
A hanging fireplace from Fireorb anchors the living area, where Book Totem and Peace Sign, both by Karen, are on display. A Graffiti pendant by Hubbardton Forge hangs over a custom table by Jed Dawson.
The living room boasts a bright blue epoxy “rug” and tables fashioned from logs.
The tall fireplace stack provides a note of contrast against the surrounding wood paneling.
A door was replaced with an internal window that sheds light on the stairwell and a cat flap, so that the cats can move between rooms even if the kitchen door is closed.
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