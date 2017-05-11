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All Photos/living/lighting : accent/floors : slate

Living Room Accent Lighting Slate Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Rossi did not carry the dividing wall between the bedroom and living room all the way up to the ceiling, so as not to break up the treatment up there, instead designing the wall as a custom storage and display unit.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
Living room opening out onto rear garden
Black slate hearth with wood stove. Millwork pod conceals entertainment area when not in use