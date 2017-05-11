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All Photos/living/lighting : accent/floors : light hardwood

Living Room Accent Lighting Light Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

In the living room, the ceiling stretches to 24 feet tall at the peak. Select Alder was used throughout for casework, doors, windows (interior finish), and trim.
Facundo adds some logs to the standalone fireplace. The microcement niche below it is something he designed “on the fly” during the seven-month construction.
Designed for extra seating and to complement the small window, the built-in bench has become the family’s go-to spot. The Artemide mini Anglepoise lamp (£400) sheds light on nighttime reading. Other lampshades, bought while traveling (to places including Bangkok), serve as cherished mementos.
New sliders by Fleetwood open wide to the pool deck, which was redone to match what had been there originally.
Berube's starting point was the continuous wall of black millwork clad in a solid matte surface by Fenix. "We decided on a dark palette to work with the exterior,
Glossy black accents contrast with natural wood finishes throughout the interior.
The firm furnished the home on a modest budget.
The couple intervened very little in the living room besides nudging the front door down the wall a foot—making room for the kitchen on the other side of the wall—and refinishing the fireplace tile in an inky black.
Great Room
Like all of the restored structures, the interior of the school house features a modern and bright aesthetic. The cottages range in size from one bedroom up to a nine-bedroom main house.
The combined living, dining, and kitchen areas take up the main floor. "The goal for the design was to feel [as though you are] outside," says Dignard. Large, sliding glass doors capture the view and lead to an exterior deck.
The home was gutted in the remodel, and the living spaces were oriented to take better advantage of the existing window plan.
The colors in the furniture highlight the rich tones of the preserved stained glass.
With regards to the woodwork, "all of the new stuff that we added all have modern profiles," says Rausch, but their application recalls the home’s traditional roots. White paint marries new and old.
A look back at the atrium on the left and the foyer on the right—sleek, built-in storage lines the entry on one side, opposite a two-sided fireplace.
The design team added new perimeter window openings to encourage light into the home wherever possible.
The wood-wrapped footbridge on the floor above defines the passage into the living room.
In the living room, a vintage tapestry by Alexander Girard anchors the space. The sofa was found on Craigslist, and the rug was purchased from Blue Parakeet Rugs.
VonDalwig Architecture revitalized the parlor floor living room while preserving its original period details. Updates include new wide-plank light engineered wood flooring and Clé's Arc tiles, which add a graphic element to the interior of the decorative fireplace.
A Matter Made Arch single-tier chandelier hangs from the tall ceiling in the living room. The 606 Universal Shelving System is from Visoe.
The pitched portion of the roof creates a high ceiling and an airy aesthetic in the living area, where large windows, including two half moon windows, facilitate plenty of sunlight.
The open living area is light and bright, with flexibility integrated into the plan. A simple oak credenza provides minimal separation between the living area and the cooking/dining space. Large windows introduce plentiful natural light, while sliding glass doors draw in the garden. Oak paneling conceals additional kitchen storage space.
Huge header beams and thickened walls allow for a generous opening between the living room and deck, with doors that recess into the wall cavity and a seamless meeting between the indoor floor and the exterior decking.
Designed by Atelier Du Pont, this breathtaking property exists in harmony with the surrounding landscape. Oriented in a manner that creates minimal impact on the existing terrain, the house idyllically nestles into nature, with vast views of the encompassing trees and vegetation. Inside, an orange Ligne Roset Sofa provides a comfortable space for rest and relaxation. A triangular window provides a picture of the tree canopy beyond, while drawing in natural light.
Living and Kitchen
All of the exterior furnishings are from Fermob. The wood-burning fireplace anchors the open living-dining space.
The living room is a blend of old and new, simple and bold, playful and sophisticated with Muuto, Tom Dixon, and repurposed Maharam furniture.
"The curve at the ceiling blurs the boundary between roofs and wall," says the firm.
Keeping in line with its dramatic facade, the home boasts a crisp, vibrant palette throughout. A moody-red velvet sectional provides ample seating in the main living room, while a shaggy, cream-colored rug adds an additional level of texture.
The home’s entry, anchored by a nursery to the north and an office to the south, leads directly to the main living area.
Ladder to loft adds a playful element.
When not in use, a TV is covered by a sliding barn door.
The refined architectural detailing is finished with natural textures and subtle color shifts, from clay brickwork to rose linen accents, creating a robust yet calming home.
The airy living room—tucked underneath a vaulted ceiling—flows between the kitchen and dining areas. A staircase leads to a voluminous double-height gym.
The firm raised the height and increased the width of the new opening between the kitchen and dining room.
In the winter, the glass facade collects heat from the southern sun, and in summertime, interior shades/curtains cut 50% of the solar heat gain.
A view looking from the kitchen to the open family room, which is outfitted with sofas by Perez Furniture. Above, interior windows in the upstairs bedrooms look out onto the double-height dining area and a view out of the giant window wall.
At the back of the master suite, a sitting area overlooks the backyard. The large space could also be used as small child's bedroom, although it's directly connected to the master bathroom.
Ten-foot ceilings run throughout the main floor. The large living room is capped by a characteristic bay window, which also features a decorative stained glass inset and molding finished with designs of swags and wreaths
Throughout the home, thick molding encases the windows and walls. Neo-Renaissance details include fretwork screens, wreath and swag designs carved into the trim, as well as mantels with original mirrors above and other built-ins.
Designed as a place to relax and take in the view, the living area features a custom sectional covered in fabric by Kravet and swivel chairs in fabric by Brentano. "Everything is family-friendly,” says Kendra. “We weren’t just designing for beauty—it had to be functional.” The custom table was finished with teak paper cord. The sconce is by Allied Maker.
View from the kitchen looking towards rear yard and mudroom. Hidden doors conceal access to the powder room and the mudroom and its access to the rear deck, yard and parking, placing greater priority on the relationship between interior and exterior living spaces. Chair: Bonaldo Blazer Lounge Chair Lamp: Cattelan Italia Lampo
A door was replaced with an internal window that sheds light on the stairwell and a cat flap, so that the cats can move between rooms even if the kitchen door is closed.
Marvin demonstrates the cat ladder. The pendant is the Roly Roscoe light in textured black by Offdn.
The unit is 3.5 meters long and 2.4 meters tall, and is a chic focal point in the room.
A view down the aisle to the bathroom, with the kitchen on the left and the eat/work counter on the right. The Modern Caravan combined walnut cabinetry and red oak flooring, with white counters, tile, and walls.
The view from the tiled bedroom/bathroom cube. The Alta Lounge Chair, with its swooping lacquered wood base, was designed by Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer and his daughter in 1971. Nildo José designed the marble coffee table, as well as the pair of concrete coffee tables.
A collection of artful furnishings rounds out the scheme in Loft Ninho. The cool gray Saccaro sofa and rug by Domdaqui Tapetes balance out the wood tones, while a spectrum of green accents, starting with the mint trim, bring welcome pops of contrast.
A marble fireplace anchors this sitting area. Two doors lead back to the open-plan living/dining/kitchen area.
The parlor floor is bright with high ceilings and lots of natural light.
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