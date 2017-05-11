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All Photos/living/lighting : accent/floors : ceramic tile

Living Room Accent Lighting Ceramic Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

"We can't get enough of the ceramic tile flooring, it's so Brazilian and it looks surprisingly good in the interior of an apartment,
The designers painted the walls of the living room bright white and outfitted the space with custom millwork beneath the fireplace and modernist light fixtures and furniture.
All the furnishings were designed by Patricia Bustos Studio save for the ceiling lamps, which are a Joa Herrenknecht design by the brand Bolia.
The multi-colored carpet by Ragmati was created with a soft and "furry" feel to contrast with the hard surfaces.
The focal point of the room is "Thunder Face" by Paul Fuentes, a David Bowie-inspired print that features the model Ronja Okane as a 21st-century superhero. The fabric on the walls, ceiling, and furniture were sourced from Gaston and Daniela.
A light-filled lobby vignette references the hotel's Spanish Colonial roots with added modern touches.
A highly curated collection of artwork adorns the vibrant lobby, which is richly textured with dark woods, lush jewel-toned velvets, brass, and leather. A work by Jesse Mockrin hangs above the hearth.
The skylights in the hotel's lobby were old, dirty, and "a little bit decrepit," according to Goldstein. The updated space is filled with light and buzzing with creativity.