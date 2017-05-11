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All Photos/living/lighting : accent/floors : carpet

Living Room Accent Lighting Carpet Floors Design Photos and Ideas

37-year-old content creator Kristabel Plummer describes her approach to decorating as “a multicultural mashup.” She outfitted her flat with travel mementos, prints, and plants she’s collected over the years.
The rosy, matte pink of the kitchen cabinets bleeds into the living room of this playful apartment in Japan, but is starkly contrasted with the striped green-and-yellow floor and blue backsplash in the kitchen and furniture in the living room.
The Woven Throw comes in four designs, including this one tipping a hat to the greatest albums of all time.
In Pawling, close to wineries and the Appalachian Trail, this is a prime place, complete with porch swing, to unwind in between tastings and recreational adventures. Adorned with beams, it oozes a decidedly attractive country charm. A cherry red leather armchair, for instance, meshes brilliantly with a stone wall and a log coffee table, and bench seating and a piano give the old-timey kitchen character.
Astrain updated the fireplace with a Carrara marble Victorian fireplace surround from The Architectural Forum.
Astrain streamlined the storage in the room, making room for wall art and allowing light to be diffused throughout.
The living room is a blend of old and new, simple and bold, playful and sophisticated with Muuto, Tom Dixon, and repurposed Maharam furniture.
The Bisha Suite living room features a curved, velvet couch.
The suite offers two separate media lounges outfitted with Hirst-designed draperies and textiles.
All the furnishings were designed by Patricia Bustos Studio save for the ceiling lamps, which are a Joa Herrenknecht design by the brand Bolia.
The multi-colored carpet by Ragmati was created with a soft and "furry" feel to contrast with the hard surfaces.
The focal point of the room is "Thunder Face" by Paul Fuentes, a David Bowie-inspired print that features the model Ronja Okane as a 21st-century superhero. The fabric on the walls, ceiling, and furniture were sourced from Gaston and Daniela.
The stunning living room views hit you just as you enter.
The home's furnishings and decor reflect the couple's personal style, with a blend of midcentury modern and Scandinavian-inspired pieces.
A highly curated collection of artwork adorns the vibrant lobby, which is richly textured with dark woods, lush jewel-toned velvets, brass, and leather. A work by Jesse Mockrin hangs above the hearth.
“The Future Perfect comes into the homes with this project and intervenes throughout,” says founder David Alhadeff. “We look for properties where the work that we do will fit and suit the space beautifully. For this Casa we focused on decorative treatments like wallpaper, hardware, and lighting to alter the space.”
Tile-Bharat Floorings Group Furniture- Boa Casa Lighting- Deepam Lighting- The Purple Turtles