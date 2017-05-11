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All Photos/living/lighting : accent/fireplace : two sided

Living Room Accent Lighting Two Sided Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

“We’ve tried to create a space that feels calm, with warm lighting, soft textures, natural wood pieces, and beach treasures collected from our trips,” says Leah. The living room features a cozy and durable Movie Night Sectional from Sundays, Zero Waste Coffee Table from Avocado, and handcrafted shelving unit by local carpenter Kaleb Redden—putting family mementos and found objects on display.
Berube's starting point was the continuous wall of black millwork clad in a solid matte surface by Fenix. "We decided on a dark palette to work with the exterior,
A look back at the atrium on the left and the foyer on the right—sleek, built-in storage lines the entry on one side, opposite a two-sided fireplace.
The design team added new perimeter window openings to encourage light into the home wherever possible.
The wood-wrapped footbridge on the floor above defines the passage into the living room.
The living room with it's clerestory pop-up, helping to define the space and bring in light.
The fireplace wall is an acid washed and stained steel wrap.
The refined architectural detailing is finished with natural textures and subtle color shifts, from clay brickwork to rose linen accents, creating a robust yet calming home.
The home features concrete floors with radiant heating. A custom folded-steel, double-sided fireplace separates the living room from the dining area. The chandelier is from Restoration Hardware, and the coffee table is custom made.
The altar-end of the building was also enclosed to form the boundary for the living room, with the attached office and workshop behind the wall on the lower level. The upper level walkway to the master suite provides a sense of definition in the expansive space, which is 28 feet high at its peak.
All of the window glass needed to be replaced, but the lancet-style at the top retains the building’s character, while the bottom sill was dropped down several feet. The blue velvet couch is from Maison Corbeil.
A two-sided fireplace cozies up the living room and dining room. The vintage, blue-and-white couch was refurbished by Paul Tetreault & Fils.
Light-colored terrazzo flooring bounces daylight throughout the interior.
cozy by the fire
Neutral, earthy tones and a mix of materials give the living room a warm and cozy vibe.
A contemporary glass-encased fireplace in this Zermatt villa acts as a partition that divides the living lounge from the dining area.
Living Room