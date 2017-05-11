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All Photos/living/lighting : accent/fireplace : ribbon

Living Room Accent Lighting Ribbon Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

Mount Pleasant Modern: Living Room
Partial View of Los Angeles at Night
Partial View of Los Angeles
Reclaimed Walnut and View to Stairway Skylight
The dining, kitchen, and living areas flow along one long gallery-like wing of the main house, creating an easy space to entertain in.