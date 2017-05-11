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All Photos/living/lighting : accent/fireplace : corner

Living Room Accent Lighting Corner Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

According to Tom Papinchak, president of Usonian Preservation, the restoration was the most difficult part of relocating Frank Lloyd Wright's Mäntylä House. "The family raised several children in house, so there was wear and tear," says Papinchak. "We questioned whether we restore it to its original, pristine state. There is a fine line there." Ultimately, they did restore 40 linear feet of cypress.
Living room opening out onto rear garden
Black slate hearth with wood stove. Millwork pod conceals entertainment area when not in use
On a site surrounded by Victorian homes in Primrose Hill, Patalab Architecture transformed a former mechanic’s garage into a three-bedroom house and two one-bedroom apartments.
A large corner fireplace with exposed flue grounds the great room, while carefully located windows allow for light and views without compromising privacy.