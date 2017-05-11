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All Photos/living/landscapes : trees/lighting : ceiling

Living Room Trees Ceiling Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Opening up the glass wall of the living space turns the neighborhood into a constantly changing piece of art
The walnut clad ceiling extends over the kitchen to the entry
Upstairs den featuring a vintage Deiter Rams 620 chair and ottoman, Milo Baughman burl wood console table, original oil on canvas art by Austin's own, Elizabeth Chapin, Blu Dot's Paramount sectional, Free Range coffee table and mirror mirror. Planter from West Elm.
Walnut plywood with integrated LED lighting clad the open living space area, extending beyond the pocketing glass walls to the exterior