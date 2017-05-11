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All Photos/living/landscapes : trees/furniture : sofa

Living Room Trees Sofa Design Photos and Ideas

The walnut clad ceiling extends over the kitchen to the entry
The family room features custom-designed furnishings by the homeowner using exotic wood slabs.
Walnut plywood with integrated LED lighting clad the open living space area, extending beyond the pocketing glass walls to the exterior