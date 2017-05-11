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All Photos/living/landscapes : trees

Living Room Trees Design Photos and Ideas

Opening up the glass wall of the living space turns the neighborhood into a constantly changing piece of art
The walnut clad ceiling extends over the kitchen to the entry
Upstairs den featuring a vintage Deiter Rams 620 chair and ottoman, Milo Baughman burl wood console table, original oil on canvas art by Austin's own, Elizabeth Chapin, Blu Dot's Paramount sectional, Free Range coffee table and mirror mirror. Planter from West Elm.
Screened porch with custom abaca rug, vintage leather sling chair, client's own quartz coffee table and custom sectional with Perennials and Holland and Sherry fabrics.
The family room features custom-designed furnishings by the homeowner using exotic wood slabs.
Walnut plywood with integrated LED lighting clad the open living space area, extending beyond the pocketing glass walls to the exterior