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All Photos/living/furniture : table/lighting : track

Living Room Table Track Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

In Lorne, Victoria, Austin Maynard Architects gave an old shack near the beach a modern revamp and a timber extension that allows for elevated sea views. With interiors lined in recycled Silvertop Ash, the house oozes a cozy, cabin-like feel.
Taliesyn composed the Cabin House as a unified cuboid volume containing a hybrid living area.
The home's grand sense of scale becomes immediately apparent once past the foyer, with the primary living spaces offering extraordinary height. "This completely open space with maximum cubic capacity is not usual in Madrid,
View into the living room
After architect Andrew Berman renovated a 2,800-square-foot, two-bedroom SoHo loft, designer Justin Charette fitted out the interior with minimalist furnishings and built-ins to complement the landmark building’s industrial and historical features—including a pressed tin ceiling and exposed wood beams. Designed as a pied-à-terre for a bicoastal client, the converted loft retains its high ceilings and tall windows that flood the open-plan interior with natural light while introducing a more streamlined aesthetic that includes a neutral palette of white oak, exposed brick walls painted white, and sleek contemporary furnishings—many of which were sourced from local New York designers and makers.
Rose-tinted windows help soften the outside world while Creme Cork flooring absorbs and reflects the warmth of the strong Florida sun streaming in.
The living room on the first floor is the main family gathering space. “It is the collection zone for togetherness, and offers an abundance of natural light and extended views out to the bay and beyond,” says architect Tony Vella.
In the living area and kitchen, materials such as concrete and ceramic tiles were chosen for affordability and durability. The angled skylight above the living room provides a void in the slab that could be utilized for a stair or ladder should a third story need to be added in the future.
The open-plan residential floor has been designed so that it can be easily adapted in the future. The joinery between the bedroom and the living space offers privacy without completely separating the two areas.
As with all Cover projects, Leslie’s home features floor-to-ceiling windows, Wolf-Sub Zero appliances, integrated storage, and minimalist track lighting. The open-plan living areas are arranged axially toward views of the valley.
"Small IKEA kitchens drive me crazy, but six kitchens' worth of IKEA cabinets can be made into something beautiful," says homeowner Andrew Dunbar. Staggered by width, the cabinets have exposed kick-plate gaps for storing CDs.
Inspired by Scandinavian and Japanese aesthetics, the modern Orchid tiny house features an interior clad in three-quarter-inch maple plywood.
The main living area follows the same minimalist style, with enough room for a large table, sofa, and built-in work area. A large sliding door leads out to the rear deck.
The House in Kyoto illuminated with select lighting at night.
Considered the first Usonian prototype, the Jacobs House (or Jacobs I) in Madison, WI (constructed 1936-1937) was built for just $5,000 in its day and was the model for affordable, middle-class housing in mid-century America.
The open-plan kitchen, dining area, and living room are located on the side of the loft closest to the windows.
At the core of the home is a magnificent stone fireplace. The warmth of natural woods line all of the living spaces, and bold art forms rooted in the natural world complement the lodge-like atmosphere of the great room.
DS House provides its inhabitants with a relaxed, private atmosphere. Planned Living Architects' extensive use of timber complements the raw, tactile character of the in situ concrete walls.
The dining nook sits between the kitchen and the living room.
Finding a wheelchair accessible home in New York City can be a challenge, but after a diving accident left David Carmel paralyzed from the waist down, Carmel knew he was looking for a home that was "accessible but not institutional." Working with Della Valle Bernheimer, they made an apartment that is both beautiful and accessible, with a lightweight sliding wall that closes off the bedroom from the living area.
The To Be One and Lean On Me floor lamps in the lounge area are by OKHA.
The Nate's communal lounge and kitchen.
“I love traveling and recollecting a lot of memories from my journeys,” says Serboli. “I believe that all of this has influenced the design of the apartment.” “Consciously, I wanted to expose some objects and already knew where to put them before I even had bought the apartment,” he explains. “In an unconscious way, funnily enough, a couple of months after the end of the work, I found a forgotten photo of a trip to Mozambique, of me in a colonial house with small blue round columns, ivory floor and coral-colored doors.”
The home's interior walls are made from whitewashed concrete.
From the living room wall, a panel folds down to reveal a bookshelf and form a table.
"They wanted a very practical house, with separate zones for kids and adults," said Taugbøl. "Because of the split levels, the experience of the space varies when you walk through it," and ascend the staircase. "The acoustics are also great due to the wood paneling in the ceiling." The Raimond pendent lights are from moooi, and the fireplace seating is IKEA.
Sunlight enters the apartment from the east and west.
The living room features a custom-designed, built-in fireplace.
Wood and leather add warmth to the minimalist interiors.
The living areas are smartly furnished with designer items, including an Airborne AO Table and a pair of Galvanitas S16 chairs.
For added flexibility, the designers have inserted a rotating table that can pivot outward to accommodate larger gatherings.
A massive art wall defines the entry space. The kitchen and an informal eating space are to the left of the art wall, while the dining and living areas (and connection to the backyard) are sited to the right.
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White-painted plaster walls and tall ceilings make the living space feel bright and airy.
A giant wall of glass connects the living spaces with the outdoors. The double-glazed, low-e windows are thermally broken with black-powder coated frames.
The owners asked for new common spaces with improved connectivity to the back garden and swimming pool.
Studio Adjective's new residential project for a lovely couple with a new born child at Dragon's Range, Hong Kong. With a spectacular view of natural greens, we hope to blend in the interior naturally with it and extend the natural lights further into the apartment. The corridor, bedrooms and foyer are rearranged to enhance the flow of space. www.adj.com.hk @studioadjective
High ceilings and clerestory windows fill the public rooms with light. - Tehachapi Mountains, California Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
Floor-to-ceiling glazing provides unobstructed views of the ocean.
Original wood paneling lines the walls.
The living area at the heart of the house ascends up to the bedroom and bathroom.
The front great room is intentionally public; the furniture-like wall (inspired by Mies’ Farnsworth house) creates privacy for all other rooms—even with no window coverings. No rooms have interior walls that connect with the outer perimeter of the house, echoing a design element of our 1958 E. Stewart Williams house in Palm Springs, CA.
The living area now feels open and bright and showcases the couple’s appreciation for furniture design and artwork. The family opted for a Camber sectional and rug from Design Within Reach, coffee table from Steven Alan Home, and replica Eames Lounge to outfit the space.
In the great room, the curved ceiling reaches 16 feet. A Roche Bobois sofa faces a double-sided, indoor/outdoor fireplace made of board-formed concrete.
Almost all of the furniture and decorative items in the apartment were designed by the couple.
A concrete ceiling highlights the powerful geometry of this 2,583-square-foot Clerkenwell apartment by London practice Inside Out Architecture.
Australian practice MUSK Architecture Studio maximized the units of Coppin Street Apartment with flexible floor plans and large sliding doors that expose of reveal some of the bedrooms.
When a Manhattan family approached Frame Design Lab to create a more private master bedroom, they imagined the firm would simply rework a few closet walls. Instead, partners Nina Cook John and Anne-Marie Singer proposed a bold plan to divide the space by adding a 60-square-foot unit in the middle of the floor plan to reorganize the flow.
Sliding Superia Sistema doors peel away to expose the main living space to a wraparound balcony. A pendant by Newline hangs above the dining room table. - Pato Branco, Brazil Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
In the living room, a vintage Danish chair faces a sectional upholstered in Knoll fabric. The Nelson Ball clock is from Vitra and the throw pillows include a Jonathan Adler Seahorse design. Acacia flooring from Reward Hardwood Flooring was used throughout. - Santa Monica, California Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
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