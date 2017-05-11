Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/living/furniture : table/furniture : stools

Living Room Table Stools Design Photos and Ideas

While the exterior of Casa Dosmurs protects the family’s privacy, the interior is free-flowing and fluid. “We want to share all our moments together,” says Benjamín.
Owen and Clara reside in an apartment at the back of a83. The bedroom lofts over a kitchen and living area.
Terra House | Bernardes Arquitetura
Birdseye designed the home to be "as visually quiet as possible," says Mac.
Artist Christopher Florentino created this studio to be a source of inspiration. "This space is for me as an artist—to create in, to keep me inspired," he says. "I don’t think there are many spaces that have a Keith Haring and Shiro Kuramata chair in the same space. I’m trying to show who I am as a designer and as an artist."
The top living floor was completely renovated with huge windows that flood the interior with sunlight, and timber beams that span the entire width of the house.
Canadian Castaway features a simple and rustic aesthetic with a focus on raw materials. "I didn’t want to paint the wood white, for instance," the owner says. "I just wanted to let it age naturally and invite it to mirror the natural world it's now a part of."
“My mom really wanted a fireplace, even though they don’t make sense in Texas and generally are an energy drain—and she wanted it to somehow serve the living, kitchen, and dining spaces,” says architect Ryan Bollom. “So, we wound up using a clean-burning fireplace insert designed to fit in the transition that distinguishes each of the spaces without making them feel like different rooms.”
The living, kitchen, and outdoor porch areas in the primary residence are situated to enjoy sunset. The living room opens directly to the screened outdoor dining porch and a timber deck that overlooks the surrounding hills.
With a record playing in the background, gaze at bluestone boulders from the couch, then revive with a coffee made in the marble counter-topped galley kitchen at this post and beam saltbox cabin in Bearsville. It embraces an open-plan, loft-living layout, but contemplative moments abound—at the writing nook, on the glassed-in porch or sprawling deck, and in the beds enveloped by canvas "walls." Reward visits to Cooper Lake and the Mink Hollow hiking trail with a snooze on the central hammock, a Noguchi light fixture above.
At the far end of the “living shed” is a fireplace and concrete bench, which offers a contemplative space for reading and watching the bushland through the windows.
Featured during Palm Springs’s Modernism Week, this funky pad embodies a rock-and-roll vibe with Mick Jagger memorabilia living alongside leopard prints, skulls, and pop-inspired colors. Up to six guests can enjoy this three-bedroom, two-bathroom home.
The combined living, dining, and kitchen areas take up the main floor. "The goal for the design was to feel [as though you are] outside," says Dignard. Large, sliding glass doors capture the view and lead to an exterior deck.
Cozy interiors with simple finishes allow the focus to remain steadily on the verdant natural surroundings. "The house is located in the middle of an overwhelming forest, so we [put the] focus on nature...and the wildflowers on the roof," explains Nakamura.
In the summer, the expansive living room doors slide open to remove all barriers between outside and in. Through gravity ventilation, air flows in through this large opening in the lowest zone and upwards through the home, keeping it comfortable and breezy.
The original floors were "horrible" laminate, says Edgar. During the renovation, they were replaced with Douglas fir timber flooring that matches the timber structure of the home. The kitchen cabinets are sapele timber, and a cost-effective timber-effect laminate has been used on the kitchen countertops.
White-painted walls and cabinetry are offset by pale wood kitchen counters, stair treads, and flooring to maintain Scandinavian design aesthetics as well as a light and airy feeling for the interior.
The central stair divides the home in two, but internal windows maintain open sight lines between the various spaces.
Covered, veranda-like spaces on both sides provide shady areas to sit and relax.
The sun-soaked living area is furnished with a vintage reed mat made by the Tuareg tribe of North Africa (purchased at a flea market), a Toga sofa from Ligne Roset, and a Saarinen table with Tolix red stools.
Taking advantage of the double-height space, the architects created a wall of windows to flood the living area with natural light and frame west-facing views. “At sunset, rays of light literally go all the way through the house,” note the architects.
"Small IKEA kitchens drive me crazy, but six kitchens' worth of IKEA cabinets can be made into something beautiful," says homeowner Andrew Dunbar. Staggered by width, the cabinets have exposed kick-plate gaps for storing CDs.
To keep costs low, architect Mark Fullagar fitted this compact cabin with hollow-insulated plywood panels that lend warmth and texture to the interior.
In addition to poplar plywood surfaces, the interior features linoleum floors and wood wool insulation. The wood-burning stove is Prity's Mini model.
Tasked by John Powers and Jennifer Bostic with renovating a run-down cottage that was never meant to be lived in year round, Otto Ruano of Lead Studios transformed the space while keeping as much of it intact as possible. Potence lamps by Jean Prouvé illuminate the kitchen and living area. The bifold doors are by Loewen.
What was once a poorly planned floor plan has transformed into open, brightly lit living spaces at the hub of the home.
A view down the aisle to the bathroom, with the kitchen on the left and the eat/work counter on the right. The Modern Caravan combined walnut cabinetry and red oak flooring, with white counters, tile, and walls.
The boat's midcentury-inspired interior features beautiful exposed wood beams.
A gray onyx and bronze fireplace mantel is flanked by turquoise glass sconces and a vintage Fontana Arte mirror. Alongside sits a bone console and a sculptural stainless steel shelving unit by François Monnet. The room features a painting by artist Ilona Savdie, and drawings by Karin Haas.
The interior of the tasting room is outfitted with Eero Saarinen-designed chairs, North African rugs, Douglas fir siding, and a terrazzo floor.
A view inside the cantilevered great room that terminates with a double-sided fireplace.
A pull-down dining table makes the most of the cabins' 431 square feet. A sleeping area can be glimpsed above.
All built-in furnishings were designed by the architects. The height-adjustable tables are from Billiani.
Founded by three couples in Portland, Oregon in 2014, Tiny Heirloom designs tiny homes including this flexible model called The Goose. Most models feature a lofted bedroom and an open kitchen; The Goose, because of the use of a gooseneck trailer, actually features a second floor.
The To Be One and Lean On Me floor lamps in the lounge area are by OKHA.
Internally, colors are muted, and the use of a washed oak gives the spaces warmth.
“I love traveling and recollecting a lot of memories from my journeys,” says Serboli. “I believe that all of this has influenced the design of the apartment.” “Consciously, I wanted to expose some objects and already knew where to put them before I even had bought the apartment,” he explains. “In an unconscious way, funnily enough, a couple of months after the end of the work, I found a forgotten photo of a trip to Mozambique, of me in a colonial house with small blue round columns, ivory floor and coral-colored doors.”
The light-filled lobby, located in the basement, is at once industrial and warm.
Massive glass doors slide open and connect the tasting room to the Napa landscape.
A Burlingame, California, couple with three children hired Klopf Architecture to renovate this Eichler home so that the floor plan would be even more open than before. The kitchen and other finishes were updated for contemporary use.
A dining area on the lower level, and a study on the upper level.
A doorless sleeping space is located within the mezzanine level.
The lower level also features has a board-formed concrete fireplace.
Gorgeous golden-yellow Cini Boeri Botolo chairs pair perfectly with the chapel's neutral palette and high ceilings.
White resin was used for the flooring in the living room.
An entrance lounge and concealed laundry are located on the entrance level, where there is also a small lounge area with books.
The light-filled welcome area features an open library, seating, and a zen garden.
12