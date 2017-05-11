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All Photos/living/furniture : table/furniture : ottomans

Living Room Table Ottomans Design Photos and Ideas

"We can't get enough of the ceramic tile flooring, it's so Brazilian and it looks surprisingly good in the interior of an apartment,
Large vintage pendants from an old ship suspend above the dining table, crafted by Dave Ball of Jacob May in Oakland. The radiant-heat flooring is reclaimed barn wood from Tennessee. The artwork that hangs above the cabinet and conceals a television was created from pieces of wood painted by local artists during a party hosted by Marka and Joe, who elected to leave the living area's large metal structural beam exposed.
The ceiling beams have been left exposed to create a stark contrast with the black framing.
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This silk-and-wool rug was custom-designed by Gideon Mendelson for this Westchester home. The design was executed by Sprung & Rich.
The combined living, dining, and kitchen areas take up the main floor. "The goal for the design was to feel [as though you are] outside," says Dignard. Large, sliding glass doors capture the view and lead to an exterior deck.
Materials for the interior were chosen to foster a relaxed vacation home atmosphere. Teak floors and pine beams create a warmth and easiness in the main living space, while helping to establish a natural dialogue with the forested landscape.
Natural light bounces off all-white color palette, enhancing both the home's sense of space and bright, airy aesthetic.
Using a natural material palette helps Ridge Mountain Residence by Ehrlich Yanai Rhee Chaney Architects blend in with its surroundings: the concrete complements the light browns and tans of the surrounding mountains, while Cor-ten steel cladding provides a naturally weathering material.
Anchored by a gas and wood-burning fireplace, the living area is also intimately enclosed by custom-built wooden bookshelves.
Bright pops of colored materials that are tufted and quilted are unique to GAN.
Little Kulala Lodge is the ultimate destination for modern desert luxury. It’s strategically located on the private Kulala Wilderness Reserve at the foot of Sossusvlei desert.
Sprawling across 2,098 square feet, the historic home features an open floor plan with the living room, kitchen, and dining area all seamlessly connected.
Originally built in 1949 by Richard Neutra, Alexander Ban, and Josef Van Der Kar, the Millard Kaufman Residence is located in the Hollywood Hills of Los Angeles, California.
Once the massive spud returned to its beloved homeland, Idaho native tiny house developer Kristie Wolfe—who spent two years on the road with the potato as an ambassador for the commission—transformed it into a cozy, chic rental property.
A gray onyx and bronze fireplace mantel is flanked by turquoise glass sconces and a vintage Fontana Arte mirror. Alongside sits a bone console and a sculptural stainless steel shelving unit by François Monnet. The room features a painting by artist Ilona Savdie, and drawings by Karin Haas.
"Higher ceilings and plenty of daylight were a must," say the architects. The ceilings in the living room are 13-feet-high, making the interior feel more open and welcoming.
The home's asymmetrical gabled roof defines the ceiling heights of the interior spaces.
The brushed brass drawer pulls are from Amazon.
Floor-to-ceiling glazing creates a strong connection with the site's breathtaking views.
All built-in furnishings were designed by the architects. The height-adjustable tables are from Billiani.
Taliesin, view to the northeast across living room.
The light-filled lobby, located in the basement, is at once industrial and warm.
Now, crisp white walls and the refinished concrete floor conjure the loft's urban roots. Sleek black kitchen cabinets sync up nicely with the new metal railing.
The double height glazed living spaces allows for plentiful day-lighting and unobstructed views to the surrounding landscape.
In the living and dining area of Jean Risom's Block Island family retreat, mostly vintage Risom furnishings share space with a few new additions, the view facing north is framed by the wall of glass. Photo by: Floto + Warner
The dining table and chairs were designed by Tim Sharpe.
An entrance lounge and concealed laundry are located on the entrance level, where there is also a small lounge area with books.
A non-load bearing window wall—a characteristic feature of Usonian houses—dominates the living room.
The blue cabinets of the kitchen run through into the living area with a softer natural oak top tying the room together. A modular sofa can be moved in different configurations.
Black Richlite also wraps around the living area as an interior band above the wooden shelf.
Unité d'Habitation in Marseille, France
Viridian '
Bold, saturated tones contrast beautifully with the metallic finishes and neutral colors that characterize the furnishings in the living room.
A cozy family room has been created off the kitchen, and includes a custom built-in breakfast nook and sofa.
On one end of the top-floor communal space is a white volume that neatly contains the kitchen, pantry, and toilet.
Built with weathered timber, it's equipped with hydro-electric and geothermal power.
Photo courtesy of Tobias Laarmann
Floor-to-ceiling glazing provides unobstructed views of the ocean.
Original wood paneling lines the walls.
The high ceilings were designed to accommodate clerestory windows.
A large floor-to-ceiling, two-sided brick fireplace dominates the living room and serves as a divider from the open dining area.
The bright and airy open-plan living area in Casa Bri Bri.
Though loads of natural light comes in from the courtyard, these large skylights also afford a view of the sky. The coffee table is from Modernica and the Eames Lounge is from Herman Miller.
The living area now feels open and bright and showcases the couple’s appreciation for furniture design and artwork. The family opted for a Camber sectional and rug from Design Within Reach, coffee table from Steven Alan Home, and replica Eames Lounge to outfit the space.
Dwell, March 2015; Historic Details and Playful Modernism Meet in this Stunning Barcelona Flat
Built-in storage solutions and floating shelves provide ample storage in the main living space. Homerwood Hickory flooring and exposed structure reach outwards to the views beyond.
Australian practice MUSK Architecture Studio maximized the units of Coppin Street Apartment with flexible floor plans and large sliding doors that expose of reveal some of the bedrooms.
The architects maintained the midcentury post-and-beam construction and Japanese-inspired details of the original building, while brightening and expanding the interior living spaces. Patricia Urquiola’s Tufty-Time sofa for B&amp;B Italia meets Pebble coffee tables by Nathan Yong for Ligne Roset in the living room.
Jay and Jaclyn Lieber worked with Erla Dögg Ingjaldsdóttir and Tryggvi Thorsteinsson of Minarc to design a house using the designers’ mnmMOD panels, which can be assembled with a screw gun.
Interior designer Andrea Larsson Sanchez complements the polished concrete floor, original Crittall windows, and exposed brick with contemporary furnishings and graphic textiles.
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