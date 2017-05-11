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All Photos/living/furniture : table/furniture : media cabinet

Living Room Table Media Cabinet Design Photos and Ideas

Large vintage pendants from an old ship suspend above the dining table, crafted by Dave Ball of Jacob May in Oakland. The radiant-heat flooring is reclaimed barn wood from Tennessee. The artwork that hangs above the cabinet and conceals a television was created from pieces of wood painted by local artists during a party hosted by Marka and Joe, who elected to leave the living area's large metal structural beam exposed.
The designer’s brother, Václav Valda, carved the cabinets for the container house using a milling cutter.
The design team sprayed the metal structure’s inner walls with thermal insulation. Then they framed the interior with studs and clad it in spruce plywood.
Wallpaper, ceiling features, George Nelson bubble lamps, and a slatted wood wall help differentiate areas in the open space. "I went a little crazy with wallpaper," says Flore. "I think it's more interesting than paint. But the best wallpaper here is this ocean. It’s good for creativity, good for life."
Living Room
Featured during Palm Springs’s Modernism Week, this funky pad embodies a rock-and-roll vibe with Mick Jagger memorabilia living alongside leopard prints, skulls, and pop-inspired colors. Up to six guests can enjoy this three-bedroom, two-bathroom home.
Natural light bounces off all-white color palette, enhancing both the home's sense of space and bright, airy aesthetic.
The open-plan residential floor has been designed so that it can be easily adapted in the future. The joinery between the bedroom and the living space offers privacy without completely separating the two areas.
Living space
Full-height French doors lead from the den to the pool area.
The living and dining area on the ground floor open up to a terrace.
Untouched, chipped orange and green painted concrete beams are a major element throughout the apartment, adding a patina that cannot be replicated through modern processes
“I love traveling and recollecting a lot of memories from my journeys,” says Serboli. “I believe that all of this has influenced the design of the apartment.” “Consciously, I wanted to expose some objects and already knew where to put them before I even had bought the apartment,” he explains. “In an unconscious way, funnily enough, a couple of months after the end of the work, I found a forgotten photo of a trip to Mozambique, of me in a colonial house with small blue round columns, ivory floor and coral-colored doors.”
"The wood adds warmth and consistency to the space, balancing the tough exterior," explains architect Harley Graham.
The post-and-beam construction is highlighted by the use of white paint against the ceiling's natural wood finish, creating a chic, modern look.
The dining table is the Bonaldo Tracks table, while the dining bench is from IKEA. The window seat provides additional seating.
The blue cabinets of the kitchen run through into the living area with a softer natural oak top tying the room together. A modular sofa can be moved in different configurations.
Sliding Superia Sistema doors peel away to expose the main living space to a wraparound balcony. A pendant by Newline hangs above the dining room table. - Pato Branco, Brazil Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017