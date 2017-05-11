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All Photos/living/furniture : table/furniture : end tables

Living Room Table End Tables Design Photos and Ideas

"We can't get enough of the ceramic tile flooring, it's so Brazilian and it looks surprisingly good in the interior of an apartment,
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The blue painting—by emerging Australian artist </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Kasper Raglus—picks up on the soft, powder blue shade of the curtain and the cobalt armchair. The table beneath the painting is the Orbit console by Faye Toogood for Tacchini.</span>
“Decoration is something that fascinates me,” says Carolina. “Mixing old with modern works very well for me, so I have my great-grandmother's bed, but the dining room has Philippe Starck chairs.”
The raised living room and den beneath can be converted into a ground-floor bedroom, freeing up the loft above the bathroom for storage or other uses.
Large vintage pendants from an old ship suspend above the dining table, crafted by Dave Ball of Jacob May in Oakland. The radiant-heat flooring is reclaimed barn wood from Tennessee. The artwork that hangs above the cabinet and conceals a television was created from pieces of wood painted by local artists during a party hosted by Marka and Joe, who elected to leave the living area's large metal structural beam exposed.
To make the two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bath dwelling look and feel as large as possible, Sundius and Ichiki maintained sightlines from one end to the other. "We didn’t want to disrupt the flow of the stepped ceiling as it runs the length of the building,
When the casement windows are opened, family members can bask in sunlight while reading a book indoors.
Living, dining, and kitchen spaces flow into one another in the soaring great room. Here, the Sacramento firm placed new, polished concrete slabs over the original ones to alleviate unsightly cracks.
The farmhouse-inspired interior features cozy textiles and a light and airy color palette.
The living room on the first floor is the main family gathering space. “It is the collection zone for togetherness, and offers an abundance of natural light and extended views out to the bay and beyond,” says architect Tony Vella.
Much of the furniture in the public spaces is vintage, sourced from local shops and collectors.
This silk-and-wool rug was custom-designed by Gideon Mendelson for this Westchester home. The design was executed by Sprung & Rich.
At the far end of the “living shed” is a fireplace and concrete bench, which offers a contemplative space for reading and watching the bushland through the windows.
Skylights throw pink and yellow tones across the 850-square-foot unit’s stepped ceilings. “With small spaces, we try to play with clerestory windows, skylights, and ceilings. It makes the architecture feel spacious, almost as though it’s levitating.”
Oak slats in the living room echo the timber slats that enclose the entry courtyard. The black-marble Empire side tables are by local furniture brand Seer Studio, and the white-marble Tulip table is by Eero Saarinen for Knoll.
A large living/dining area stands at the heart of the home. The soaring pitched ceiling creates a tent-like atmosphere, while sliders open both sides to the outdoors.
Using a natural material palette helps Ridge Mountain Residence by Ehrlich Yanai Rhee Chaney Architects blend in with its surroundings: the concrete complements the light browns and tans of the surrounding mountains, while Cor-ten steel cladding provides a naturally weathering material.
A stepped drywall ceiling lends texture and interest on the interior. The open-plan public space, which includes the kitchen, dining area, and living room, is sectioned by a pair of box-like volumes that contain the two bathrooms; the two bedrooms are located at the rear of the house.
When glass dominates a home, the result is a borderless residence that syncs with its environs, creating a stunning, new visual and psychological sense of space. See how these glass homes use the versatile material to create ambiance and connect with the outdoors.
Architectural elements like coffered ceilings and columns were added to the dining room to give the space the charm and character that is usually associated with older homes.
The firm raised the height and increased the width of the new opening between the kitchen and dining room.
Adding in live-edge details via countertops, freestanding furniture pieces, or built-in shelves is something that O’Donnell enjoys. "It’s fun to come up with uses for funky live edges and incorporate that into the design and still make it functional," he says.
Inside, the 4,043-square-foot property features reclaimed wood floors and beamed ceilings.
The open floor plan, which blends dining and living spaces, is ideal for family or friendly gatherings. The 20-foot ceilings give the home a loft-like feel.
The entirety of the Parker Palm Springs—including its retro lobby—was conceived by none other than legendary designer Jonathan Adler himself.
A brushed brass fireplace surround subtly repeats the architectural curves. The bespoke ceiling fixture is by DH Liberty LUX, the lighting firm of Design Haus Liberty, and handmade by UK artisans.
"The idea of the building is to ‘hang’ it over the valley and open it to the valley by continuous windows," says the firm.
A gray onyx and bronze fireplace mantel is flanked by turquoise glass sconces and a vintage Fontana Arte mirror. Alongside sits a bone console and a sculptural stainless steel shelving unit by François Monnet. The room features a painting by artist Ilona Savdie, and drawings by Karin Haas.
Guests will also be treated to an acoustic concert in Napoleon III’s luxurious chambers before tucking into bed.
Pictured is the largest of the units, the "not-so-tiny home." Its two bedrooms anchor each end of the home, offering privacy. The homes feature 9-foot ceilings, and this unit can accommodate a king-sized bed.
The interior of the tasting room is outfitted with Eero Saarinen-designed chairs, North African rugs, Douglas fir siding, and a terrazzo floor.
A variety of carefully placed windows fill the living/dining/kitchen unit with light while maintaining a sense of privacy.
The home's asymmetrical gabled roof defines the ceiling heights of the interior spaces.
Finding a wheelchair accessible home in New York City can be a challenge, but after a diving accident left David Carmel paralyzed from the waist down, Carmel knew he was looking for a home that was "accessible but not institutional." Working with Della Valle Bernheimer, they made an apartment that is both beautiful and accessible, with a lightweight sliding wall that closes off the bedroom from the living area.
As an architect who specializes in universal access design and ADA compliance and as a wheelchair user herself, Karen Braitmayer was no stranger to the challenges of accessible design. Although she had been able to take advantage of her 1954 home's single-level, open layout, as her daughter (also a wheelchair user) grew up, the family's accessibility needs also shifted. The main living area includes a more formal sitting area near the entrance, the dining area, Braitmayer’s workspace, and the kitchen—you can see the couple’s daughter working at the island. In the foreground is a pair of midcentury chairs; at left is a Heywood-Wakefield that Braitmayer found at an antiques shop. Seattle-based designer Lucy Johnson completed the interiors. The windows are from Lindal, and the exterior doors are from Marvin.
Alchemy Builders installed the roof and windows using traditional materials and building methods.
Floor-to-ceiling glazing creates a strong connection with the site's breathtaking views.
A Zuo Tanner floor lamp in matte black over a Verona Home Promesa Danish wood accent table melds the dining space with the living area.
All built-in furnishings were designed by the architects. The height-adjustable tables are from Billiani.
Founded by three couples in Portland, Oregon in 2014, Tiny Heirloom designs tiny homes including this flexible model called The Goose. Most models feature a lofted bedroom and an open kitchen; The Goose, because of the use of a gooseneck trailer, actually features a second floor.
At one end of the tiny home is the living area, with seating on casters for mobility and a lofted bed. Storage has sliding doors for access and covers the wheel well; the leaves of the cabinet can also be flipped horizontally to create a table. The lofted bed can be lowered with the push of a button, and a coffee table doubles as a step stool.
The To Be One and Lean On Me floor lamps in the lounge area are by OKHA.
The light-filled lobby, located in the basement, is at once industrial and warm.
A new living lounge and dining area in the extension are awash in light. External cladding continues inside, uniting old and new spaces.
Massive glass doors slide open and connect the tasting room to the Napa landscape.
The operable glazing that provides seamless connection with the outdoors are of the AGS 900 Series by CAPRAL with retractable flyscreens by CENTOR.
Most of the furnishings are from from Globe West.
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