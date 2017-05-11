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All Photos/living/furniture : table/furniture : desk

Living Room Table Desk Design Photos and Ideas

Owen and Clara reside in an apartment at the back of a83. The bedroom lofts over a kitchen and living area.
Library; brass starburst ceiling light fixture brings a sense of ‘20s era glamour. Vintage sofa by Gerard van den Berg.
The designer clad the interior walls and ceiling with a pale birch veneer and vinyl flooring. The living area of the tiny home displays a built-in convertible table and daybed.
The built-in dining table in Marah Hoffman’s tiny home, Micro Modula, can be adapted for work.
Henry reads on the staircase that accesses the main sleeping loft while Cora takes a nap in the living area, which is outfitted with vinyl flooring.
The design team sprayed the metal structure’s inner walls with thermal insulation. Then they framed the interior with studs and clad it in spruce plywood.
One of two Shiro Kuramata Ghost Lamps light up this scintillating living room featuring a storage unit by Eames, a Herman Miller clock, and a Kuramata-inspired florescent light fixture. An orange Womb Chair by Eero Saarinen and a Kazuhide Takahama Suzanne sofa surround an Eames "surfboard table."
This silk-and-wool rug was custom-designed by Gideon Mendelson for this Westchester home. The design was executed by Sprung & Rich.
“We had a child and made a commitment to take care of my mother. We had to figure out a solution for housing us all with the right privacy and comfort,” says Ilga Paskovskis, owner of the Granny Pad.
The built-in dining table folds down to create more open space in the tiny home.
A “cathedral” roof above the open-plan living area creates a sense of volume in the small space. The storage is all contained in carefully planned bespoke joinery units.
The central stair divides the home in two, but internal windows maintain open sight lines between the various spaces.
In the living area and kitchen, materials such as concrete and ceramic tiles were chosen for affordability and durability. The angled skylight above the living room provides a void in the slab that could be utilized for a stair or ladder should a third story need to be added in the future.
The open-plan residential floor has been designed so that it can be easily adapted in the future. The joinery between the bedroom and the living space offers privacy without completely separating the two areas.
A view down the aisle to the bathroom, with the kitchen on the left and the eat/work counter on the right. The Modern Caravan combined walnut cabinetry and red oak flooring, with white counters, tile, and walls.
Different shades of brown can bring a calm, earthy feel to living rooms and studies.
Restored wooden beams line the ceilings of several rooms throughout the home.
A view inside the cantilevered great room that terminates with a double-sided fireplace.
Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs Hotel in Palm Springs, California
The corner living/dining room offers both north and east exposures with Central Park and city views.
The reception features terrazzo flooring and teak and walnut casework.
Now, crisp white walls and the refinished concrete floor conjure the loft's urban roots. Sleek black kitchen cabinets sync up nicely with the new metal railing.
The residents furnished the interior themselves, even hand-picking the exposed reclaimed beams from a barn in Pennsylvania. The dining table and shelving unit are 1970s vintage and the sofa is from Design Within Reach (left). The height of the top level varies from around nine to 12 feet.
Living room
The quaint living space features a stained-glass window, lofted sleeping platform, vaulted ceilings, and arched-sash windows.