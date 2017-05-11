Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/living/furniture : table/furniture : bench

Living Room Table Bench Design Photos and Ideas

The living room’s wood-burning fireplace has a concrete hearth that wraps the chimney and runs under the windows, acting as seating, a plant ledge, and creating a spot to store logs, all of which are harvested from the site.
The daybed beneath the window was specifically designed for LOVT. Apart from hiding storage, it can be moved from the wall and split into two unites to provide extra seating.
Taliesyn composed the Cabin House as a unified cuboid volume containing a hybrid living area.
When the casement windows are opened, family members can bask in sunlight while reading a book indoors.
An oak beam spans the room, and a custom fireplace was created by Noor El-Mohandes.
With the bed and desk tucked away, there’s more room to move about in the shipping container.
The home's grand sense of scale becomes immediately apparent once past the foyer, with the primary living spaces offering extraordinary height. "This completely open space with maximum cubic capacity is not usual in Madrid,
Large windows, doors, and a skylight flood the guesthouse and studio with plenty of sunlight.
Terra House | Bernardes Arquitetura
Terra House | Bernardes Arquitetura
Large windows bring ample natural light inside the 130-square-foot structure. While the toilet is positioned inside the cabin, the shower is located on the exterior and is hidden from view.
A reading nook near the kitchen offers a quiet space to take in verdant garden views. Architect Stephen Andrews constructed the accent wall using salvaged shiplap from the 1930s, while Britt crafted a custom cushion that contains minimal fire retardants, which are carcinogenic.
The design team sprayed the metal structure’s inner walls with thermal insulation. Then they framed the interior with studs and clad it in spruce plywood.
The husband-and-wife duo gave the 500-square-foot space a complete overhaul, from rewiring electricity to refinishing the wood flooring.
The farmhouse-inspired interior features cozy textiles and a light and airy color palette.
Looking back from the children's play area to the living room, which features a bright red credenza from IKEA and other orange accent pieces.
The large, round Douglas fir trunk contrasts with the rectangular ceiling beams and provides raw, organic texture in the open-plan living room.
The living, kitchen, and outdoor porch areas in the primary residence are situated to enjoy sunset. The living room opens directly to the screened outdoor dining porch and a timber deck that overlooks the surrounding hills.
The living space steps up from the kitchen-and-dining area and features a plywood floor, ceiling and walls.
When the roll-up garage-style door is open, the living room links to the porch, creating an indoor/outdoor living experience.
The open-plan interior is outfitted with a round wood table and upholstered chairs in the dining area and a leather-covered sofa and a wood bench-turned-coffee table in the living space.
The communal dining table in the main house was custom-made by a local woodworker and island timber mill owner, Joe Romano, in collaboration with WindowCraft. Raw metal supports for the table were fabricated by Salish Metalworks on Orcas Island, a sister island to San Juan.
It was important to try to keep the seating and bedding on the outer edges of the floor plan due to the extreme slope of the roofline. As a result, the main walkway is located in the center of the bus.
In the living area, a pair of rattan chairs found at the Paul Bert flea market in Paris join a coffee table designed by Guillerme et Chambron, also a flea-market find. A custom rug by CODIMAT was made in Madagascar.
Using a natural material palette helps Ridge Mountain Residence by Ehrlich Yanai Rhee Chaney Architects blend in with its surroundings: the concrete complements the light browns and tans of the surrounding mountains, while Cor-ten steel cladding provides a naturally weathering material.
Built-in seating maximizes space in the living room, and old pin-up calendars that were found on site have been framed as decor.
After two years at sea with their family of five, a couple continues their tiny house lifestyle by renovating a rundown Airstream.
A muted color palette of mostly whites and grays is accented by green hues and natural wood finishes, as in the exposed wood beams above.
Inspired by Scandinavian and Japanese aesthetics, the modern Orchid tiny house features an interior clad in three-quarter-inch maple plywood.
Living space
Living space
The sunroom flows into a large living room, which features a dramatic cut sone fireplace as the central focal point. Timber beams also run along the space, complementing the warm hardwood floors.
The kitchen is open to the conjoined living and dining area, providing connection between all social spaces with unobstructed views outward.
Warm wood accents form a common thread that connects each room.
Adding in live-edge details via countertops, freestanding furniture pieces, or built-in shelves is something that O’Donnell enjoys. "It’s fun to come up with uses for funky live edges and incorporate that into the design and still make it functional," he says.
The existing wood structure and ceiling of the former saloon were completely refinished, and the exposed rafters were painted white for a brighter and more spacious feel. The old windows, floors, and finishes were replaced to create consistency with the new house.
A view down the aisle to the bathroom, with the kitchen on the left and the eat/work counter on the right. The Modern Caravan combined walnut cabinetry and red oak flooring, with white counters, tile, and walls.
Anchored by a gas and wood-burning fireplace, the living area is also intimately enclosed by custom-built wooden bookshelves.
Different shades of brown can bring a calm, earthy feel to living rooms and studies.
The home's main living space consists of a classic open floor plan, with beautiful exposed-beam ceilings.
The open floor plan, which blends dining and living spaces, is ideal for family or friendly gatherings. The 20-foot ceilings give the home a loft-like feel.
The minimalist boat is fitted with bespoke wall sconces and custom-made upholstery.
DS House provides its inhabitants with a relaxed, private atmosphere. Planned Living Architects' extensive use of timber complements the raw, tactile character of the in situ concrete walls.
The architects dropped the floor of the lower level to create 10-foot-tall ceilings. The existing den and master bedroom now serve as a media room furnished with an Eero Saarinen table from Knoll, Bruno Hansen chairs, and an Original Timber Co. bench.
Berk melds inky tones with organic elements for a modern yet warm aesthetic.
Finding a wheelchair accessible home in New York City can be a challenge, but after a diving accident left David Carmel paralyzed from the waist down, Carmel knew he was looking for a home that was "accessible but not institutional." Working with Della Valle Bernheimer, they made an apartment that is both beautiful and accessible, with a lightweight sliding wall that closes off the bedroom from the living area.
The brushed brass drawer pulls are from Amazon.
A view from the front of the Airstream towards the angled bathroom door in the rear. Note the small closet, perfect for hanging coats and boots, slotted between the door and the wood stove.
“To our surprise, the inside four corners of the walls, made of triangular painted panelling, took the longest to do,” Annie says. “It took about three to four weeks to complete them. At one point, we thought of changing the design, but persistence and patience brought it together and those corners are a piece of art in themselves!”
A view inside the cantilevered great room that terminates with a double-sided fireplace.
From the main room, passageways lead to the bedroom and bathroom.
Large windows with automatic shades incorporate smart home technology, balancing daylight with comfort.
An open-plan living/dining/kitchen area takes full advantage of the ample light from multiple floor-to-ceiling windows.
Being able to work from anywhere allows the couple to purse their creative dreams wherever the road may take them.
123