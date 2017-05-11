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All Photos/living/furniture : table/floors : slate

Living Room Table Slate Floors Design Photos and Ideas

With reclaimed materials and an open, airy design, Casa Iporanga by architect Daniel Fromer melds with its verdant surroundings.
The entirety of the Parker Palm Springs—including its retro lobby—was conceived by none other than legendary designer Jonathan Adler himself.
The post-and-beam construction is highlighted by the use of white paint against the ceiling's natural wood finish, creating a chic, modern look.
The wall of windows provides a stunning panoramic view of the local landscape.
The tongue-and-groove ceiling is an authentic midcentury touch, while clerestory windows help keep the living area bright.
Bertram retained Neutra’s open floor plan and minimalist aesthetic—soft white tones contrast with the dark slate geometric flooring.
The home is perfect for entertaining.