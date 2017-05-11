Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/living/furniture : table/floors : rug

Living Room Table Rug Floors Design Photos and Ideas

In Lorne, Victoria, Austin Maynard Architects gave an old shack near the beach a modern revamp and a timber extension that allows for elevated sea views. With interiors lined in recycled Silvertop Ash, the house oozes a cozy, cabin-like feel.
The home’s eaves—over eight feet long—allow the garden doors to be kept fully open without rain blowing inside, barring a severe storm. The deep eaves also provide solar protection to the interior.
Owen and Clara reside in an apartment at the back of a83. The bedroom lofts over a kitchen and living area.
Library; brass starburst ceiling light fixture brings a sense of ‘20s era glamour. Vintage sofa by Gerard van den Berg.
Living, dining, and kitchen spaces flow into one another in the soaring great room. Here, the Sacramento firm placed new, polished concrete slabs over the original ones to alleviate unsightly cracks.
The ceiling beams have been left exposed to create a stark contrast with the black framing.
Living room, Maison JJ Joubert
The interior of the suites feature darker tones and a variety of textures that provide warmth and richness.
Proportion and contrast allow for a fluid experience of space when moving through the home.
Designer Ralph Germann inserted a partially glazed box into a 19th-century barn to form the main living space of Christine Bonvin’s home in Switzerland. Soft light enters through original arrow-loop windows.
After architect Andrew Berman renovated a 2,800-square-foot, two-bedroom SoHo loft, designer Justin Charette fitted out the interior with minimalist furnishings and built-ins to complement the landmark building’s industrial and historical features—including a pressed tin ceiling and exposed wood beams. Designed as a pied-à-terre for a bicoastal client, the converted loft retains its high ceilings and tall windows that flood the open-plan interior with natural light while introducing a more streamlined aesthetic that includes a neutral palette of white oak, exposed brick walls painted white, and sleek contemporary furnishings—many of which were sourced from local New York designers and makers.
Wallpaper, ceiling features, George Nelson bubble lamps, and a slatted wood wall help differentiate areas in the open space. "I went a little crazy with wallpaper," says Flore. "I think it's more interesting than paint. But the best wallpaper here is this ocean. It’s good for creativity, good for life."
One of two Shiro Kuramata Ghost Lamps light up this scintillating living room featuring a storage unit by Eames, a Herman Miller clock, and a Kuramata-inspired florescent light fixture. An orange Womb Chair by Eero Saarinen and a Kazuhide Takahama Suzanne sofa surround an Eames "surfboard table."
A view from the kitchen out toward the living area provides a sense of the lofted interior.
Den
Living Room
Den View
Eager to flee the city at a moment’s notice, a couple who run a creative studio in Bratislava decided it was time for a weekend home. On a forested plot overlooking a lake in nearby Vojkanad Dunajom, architect Peter Jurkovič of JRKVC created a calming cabin that frames views of the countryside.
Custom pendants by GRT hang from above in the open kitchen and work area.
The living room on the first floor is the main family gathering space. “It is the collection zone for togetherness, and offers an abundance of natural light and extended views out to the bay and beyond,” says architect Tony Vella.
Canadian Castaway features a simple and rustic aesthetic with a focus on raw materials. "I didn’t want to paint the wood white, for instance," the owner says. "I just wanted to let it age naturally and invite it to mirror the natural world it's now a part of."
Like all of the restored structures, the interior of the school house features a modern and bright aesthetic. The cottages range in size from one bedroom up to a nine-bedroom main house.
Jane Austen's restored family home in Bath, England, is now a rental on Airbnb. Sunlight from a central courtyard pours into the living area, which features a cosy seating area and several nooks for writing or reading.
Beyond its sliding doors, this storybook barn in Gallatin is airy and filled with natural light, courtesy of old, quirky window sashes. Original wood from the vast, open structure—privacy awaits in the reading nook—has been re-imagined and bolstered by throw rugs and glamorous chandeliers. With views onto the pastoral meadow, alfresco grilling feasts around the deck’s hand-made black locust table are bound to become a nightly occurrence.
This silk-and-wool rug was custom-designed by Gideon Mendelson for this Westchester home. The design was executed by Sprung & Rich.
In the living area, a pair of rattan chairs found at the Paul Bert flea market in Paris join a coffee table designed by Guillerme et Chambron, also a flea-market find. A custom rug by CODIMAT was made in Madagascar.
Gaby sourced many of the interior furnishings from salvaged goods dealers and reclamation yards. The hanging rail in the surf room and several pieces of furniture in the living/dining space came from Retrouvius.
A tired midcentury in Eagle Rock with a chalky-green facade was transformed into a warm, contemporary home for a couple and their two daughters. The original single-level house had three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a small kitchen, a concrete deck in the backyard, and an above-ground swimming pool beside the guest house. "The first thing we did was put in white oak hardwood floors throughout the house, then add the Fleetwood sliding doors off of the living room. Eventually, we added a bedroom, extended the master bedroom and added an ensuite bathroom, enclosed the washer/dryer area, which expanded the kitchen, built a wood deck, wood fences, and then remodeled the guest house. No room was untouched by the time we were finished," says Matt, a woodworker and designer who is also the founder of L.A. handcrafted furniture brand Monroe Workshop.
Automated steel doors encompasses the main floor, fostering an immediate connection to the outdoors. The floor-to-ceiling glass ushers in an abundance of natural light throughout.
The home welcomes visitors into a double-height entry hall. The bright space makes use of the original barn structure with a spacious, open floor plan and cozy spaces built into alcoves.
All of the exterior furnishings are from Fermob. The wood-burning fireplace anchors the open living-dining space.
Nearly 500 miles from the high-rise apartment that Ralph Weigand and Maurício Uhle share in São Paulo sits a modest, prefabricated cabin, nestled deep in one of southern Brazil’s verdant forests.
One of the living rooms on the first floor has sliding glass doors on either side. The furniture selection emphasizes the clean lines of the building's exterior, although in a lighter color palette.
To keep costs low, architect Mark Fullagar fitted this compact cabin with hollow-insulated plywood panels that lend warmth and texture to the interior.
The Kinuta A-DT01 dining table was inspired by “the crude beauty and roughness of the demolished Kinuta apartment interiors prior to their restoration.” The structure of the table is meant to reflect the apartments’ geometric design.
Few changes were made to the living room space, which is warmed by natural light that pours in from clerestory windows along the rafters.
The sofa is by Petter Skogstad for Cremme.
Tasked by John Powers and Jennifer Bostic with renovating a run-down cottage that was never meant to be lived in year round, Otto Ruano of Lead Studios transformed the space while keeping as much of it intact as possible. Potence lamps by Jean Prouvé illuminate the kitchen and living area. The bifold doors are by Loewen.
What was once a poorly planned floor plan has transformed into open, brightly lit living spaces at the hub of the home.
Anchored by a gas and wood-burning fireplace, the living area is also intimately enclosed by custom-built wooden bookshelves.
Bright pops of colored materials that are tufted and quilted are unique to GAN.
12345