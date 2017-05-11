Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/living/furniture : table/floors : marble

Living Room Table Marble Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A gentle site crossfall offered an opportunity to experiment with internal level changes. “I just loved the idea of a conversation pit,” says architect Jeremy Bull. “It is a quirky oak and leather bench which gets used for most of our sitting, meals, board games, and spilling things.”
Leading to a lush wall of green, the long reflecting pool on the ground floor divides the space, with the living area on the left and the dining area on the right.