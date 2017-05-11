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All Photos/living/furniture : table/floors : linoleum

Living Room Table Linoleum Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Natural light bounces off all-white color palette, enhancing both the home's sense of space and bright, airy aesthetic.
In addition to poplar plywood surfaces, the interior features linoleum floors and wood wool insulation. The wood-burning stove is Prity's Mini model.
Pictured is the largest of the units, the "not-so-tiny home." Its two bedrooms anchor each end of the home, offering privacy. The homes feature 9-foot ceilings, and this unit can accommodate a king-sized bed.
The dining nook sits between the kitchen and the living room.
This built-in seating area backs a dividing wall that sets off the kitchen and faces a brick inlay fireplace.
White resin was used for the flooring in the living room.