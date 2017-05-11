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All Photos/living/furniture : table/floors : light hardwood

Living Room Table Light Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Beams of morning sunlight fill the living area thanks to tall windows that run the length of the room.
The sliding doors that connect the bedroom with the living area are crucial to the flow of the space.
The floors are Doug fir, and the framing and rest of the wood inside is redwood. The french doors and lower window were made by Mike York at Ocean Sash &amp; Door Company, while the upper windows were made by Jeff and Molly.
Mikei, his partner, and their dog Shabu Shabu in their living space. The table was made for the outdoors, but repurposed for the dining area from Urban Outfitters. It's surrounded by '80s-era vintage chairs sourced from Betsu.
To make the two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bath dwelling look and feel as large as possible, Sundius and Ichiki maintained sightlines from one end to the other. "We didn’t want to disrupt the flow of the stepped ceiling as it runs the length of the building,
An oak beam spans the room, and a custom fireplace was created by Noor El-Mohandes.
The designer’s brother, Václav Valda, carved the cabinets for the container house using a milling cutter.
With the bed and desk tucked away, there’s more room to move about in the shipping container.
The home's grand sense of scale becomes immediately apparent once past the foyer, with the primary living spaces offering extraordinary height. "This completely open space with maximum cubic capacity is not usual in Madrid,
Laura furnished the home with pieces from Hay, String, and Muuto, and had this sofa made by a local company in Roja, Lett. The artwork is by a Zane Tuča, a Latvian artist.
Second Living Room through to Dining Room with Raked Ceiling, Pool & Outdoor Entertaining
Birdseye designed the home to be "as visually quiet as possible," says Mac.
Encino oak enhances the warmth of the brick walls throughout the open-plan living space.
Proportion and contrast allow for a fluid experience of space when moving through the home.
The design team sprayed the metal structure’s inner walls with thermal insulation. Then they framed the interior with studs and clad it in spruce plywood.
After architect Andrew Berman renovated a 2,800-square-foot, two-bedroom SoHo loft, designer Justin Charette fitted out the interior with minimalist furnishings and built-ins to complement the landmark building’s industrial and historical features—including a pressed tin ceiling and exposed wood beams. Designed as a pied-à-terre for a bicoastal client, the converted loft retains its high ceilings and tall windows that flood the open-plan interior with natural light while introducing a more streamlined aesthetic that includes a neutral palette of white oak, exposed brick walls painted white, and sleek contemporary furnishings—many of which were sourced from local New York designers and makers.
Light-wood flooring and furnishings warm up the black-and-white interior.
Eager to flee the city at a moment’s notice, a couple who run a creative studio in Bratislava decided it was time for a weekend home. On a forested plot overlooking a lake in nearby Vojkanad Dunajom, architect Peter Jurkovič of JRKVC created a calming cabin that frames views of the countryside.
With limited square footage indoors, the space gets dirty very quickly, especially in a damp climate where Emma’s two girls are constantly tracking in mud and dirt. Getting a good’s night rest can be a challenge, and privacy is hard to come by.
Like all of the restored structures, the interior of the school house features a modern and bright aesthetic. The cottages range in size from one bedroom up to a nine-bedroom main house.
Vaulted ceilings, arched windows, and Bauhaus-inspired design make The Deacon an ideal backdrop for weddings, reunions, and other parties.
The walls are plastered using local earth. A skilled plasterer ensured that the curved walls and shell-shaped ceiling were seamlessly finished.
The combined living, dining, and kitchen areas take up the main floor. "The goal for the design was to feel [as though you are] outside," says Dignard. Large, sliding glass doors capture the view and lead to an exterior deck.
Like much of the Italian Riviera, La Spezia on the Ligurian coast has a long maritime history. It was precisely this seafaring legacy that inspired the design of this tiny home, a 377-square-feet apartment that was reconfigured to clearly separate the living and sleeping areas. A cabinetry wall is constructed with marine plywood.
The custom-built shaker-style cabinets are made of ultralight plywood and topped with Glacier White Corian countertops.
White-painted walls and cabinetry are offset by pale wood kitchen counters, stair treads, and flooring to maintain Scandinavian design aesthetics as well as a light and airy feeling for the interior.
To ensure acoustic separation between the homes, the living spaces are located at either end, while service spaces are stacked adjacent to the central wall.
After: The industrial accents were kept at the ceiling in a nod to its past. The city required interior insulation to fulfill code, which meant McCuen was unable to expose the more rough, industrial texture on the walls.
A stepped drywall ceiling lends texture and interest on the interior. The open-plan public space, which includes the kitchen, dining area, and living room, is sectioned by a pair of box-like volumes that contain the two bathrooms; the two bedrooms are located at the rear of the house.
lounge zone
A tired midcentury in Eagle Rock with a chalky-green facade was transformed into a warm, contemporary home for a couple and their two daughters. The original single-level house had three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a small kitchen, a concrete deck in the backyard, and an above-ground swimming pool beside the guest house. "The first thing we did was put in white oak hardwood floors throughout the house, then add the Fleetwood sliding doors off of the living room. Eventually, we added a bedroom, extended the master bedroom and added an ensuite bathroom, enclosed the washer/dryer area, which expanded the kitchen, built a wood deck, wood fences, and then remodeled the guest house. No room was untouched by the time we were finished," says Matt, a woodworker and designer who is also the founder of L.A. handcrafted furniture brand Monroe Workshop.
Automated steel doors encompasses the main floor, fostering an immediate connection to the outdoors. The floor-to-ceiling glass ushers in an abundance of natural light throughout.
The home welcomes visitors into a double-height entry hall. The bright space makes use of the original barn structure with a spacious, open floor plan and cozy spaces built into alcoves.
All of the exterior furnishings are from Fermob. The wood-burning fireplace anchors the open living-dining space.
In addition to its sloping, tree-covered lot, what makes the Birch Le Collaboration House so special is the home's large, indoor-outdoor covered porch. The space is an extension of the floor-to-ceiling windows that line the walls of every Hygge Supply home. The Birch Le Collaboration House is also the first Hygge Supply home to be finished in black-stained Thermory pine cladding.
The original home was slightly extended to the west on the ground floor to accommodate a stair leading to the new upper level and a large, floor-to-ceiling window that floods the interior with natural light. The blue paint used in the main areas is Dulux Capital Blue S34C9.
A cluster of Mixin Pendant lights from Australian lighting brand About Space introduces a sense of scale—and "adds bling"—to the double height stairwell. The house is known as Blue House Yarraville thanks to the blue feature walls used to define the extension.
Nearly 500 miles from the high-rise apartment that Ralph Weigand and Maurício Uhle share in São Paulo sits a modest, prefabricated cabin, nestled deep in one of southern Brazil’s verdant forests.
The home’s entry, anchored by a nursery to the north and an office to the south, leads directly to the main living area.
The Kinuta A-DT01 dining table was inspired by “the crude beauty and roughness of the demolished Kinuta apartment interiors prior to their restoration.” The structure of the table is meant to reflect the apartments’ geometric design.
The firm raised the height and increased the width of the new opening between the kitchen and dining room.
The kitchen is open to the conjoined living and dining area, providing connection between all social spaces with unobstructed views outward.
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