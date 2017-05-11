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All Photos/living/furniture : table/floors : laminate

Living Room Table Laminate Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The raised living room and den beneath can be converted into a ground-floor bedroom, freeing up the loft above the bathroom for storage or other uses.
A translucent pergola shades this 183-square-foot studio made from hardy OSB.
The chair and the fireplace in the living area are vintage, and the dresser is from Target.
Laminate flooring from the Home Decorators Collection was used for the living area. The ceiling slopes upwards towards the west.
All of the electrical and hydraulic infrastructure has been reinstalled.