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All Photos/living/furniture : table/floors : concrete

Living Room Table Concrete Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Slow Studio used passive design principles to craft a flexible home with a thriving garden on a tricky L-shaped lot overlooking Spain’s Costa Daurada.
The living room’s wood-burning fireplace has a concrete hearth that wraps the chimney and runs under the windows, acting as seating, a plant ledge, and creating a spot to store logs, all of which are harvested from the site.
The sunken living room features a white Malm fireplace and a built-in couch. "<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">We decided it was a fun moment to have no white in the space and use the fireplace as a kind of accent,
Taliesyn composed the Cabin House as a unified cuboid volume containing a hybrid living area.
While the exterior of Casa Dosmurs protects the family’s privacy, the interior is free-flowing and fluid. “We want to share all our moments together,” says Benjamín.
In the living area, a cedar storage unit made by Grant features a five-by-five-foot sliding panel that conceals shelving and the television. “It’s a way to make it feel less like a TV room during the day,” Beer says. The sunken sofa—a throwback to the residents’ childhoods in the 1970s— is from the Houdini collection by King Living. The dining chairs were a secondhand purchase.
A mezzanine loft level provides extra floor space without increasing the home's footprint. Built-in bookshelves double as a guardrail for the lofted work space, accessed by a built-in ladder.
When the casement windows are opened, family members can bask in sunlight while reading a book indoors.
Living, dining, and kitchen spaces flow into one another in the soaring great room. Here, the Sacramento firm placed new, polished concrete slabs over the original ones to alleviate unsightly cracks.
The ceiling beams have been left exposed to create a stark contrast with the black framing.
A pink concrete dining-cum-coffee table holds a fire-pit at one end, where it’s surrounded by a pair of Gae Aulenti lounge chairs, a Tufty Time sofa from B&amp;B Italia, and a Mies van der Rohe Barcelona chair. The 1930s dining chairs are by Hynek Gottwald.
A staircase leads up to a mezzanine with a sleeping/living space.
Large windows, doors, and a skylight flood the guesthouse and studio with plenty of sunlight.
View into the living room
The Slow offers much more than boutique accommodations, steeping guests in a curated experience that blends art across several disciplines.
Designer Ralph Germann inserted a partially glazed box into a 19th-century barn to form the main living space of Christine Bonvin’s home in Switzerland. Soft light enters through original arrow-loop windows.
Custom pendants by GRT hang from above in the open kitchen and work area.
The living room on the first floor is the main family gathering space. “It is the collection zone for togetherness, and offers an abundance of natural light and extended views out to the bay and beyond,” says architect Tony Vella.
Every room in the house has a view out to the landscape and another up into the trees or the sky. “In some places, you will see a branch or a treetop framed by a skylight, and in other places it’s about looking up at the changing sky,” says architect Peter Tolkin. The casual dining and lounge area in the kitchen volume, for example, looks over the hills in the distance.
The large, round Douglas fir trunk contrasts with the rectangular ceiling beams and provides raw, organic texture in the open-plan living room.
A ribbon-like spiral staircase leads from the open-plan living area to the second level, where the bedrooms are located.
A pair of 1970s velvet-upholstered armchairs flank a midcentury-style wood table in the living area. The kitchen features a line of cabinets suspended above the epoxy resin floor. “The glazing on the east side is as long as the facade and spans eight meters,” the architect says. “It’s adjusted and harmonized with the kitchen worktop.”
The plywood ceiling and walls lend and warmth and texture and reference the trunks of the trees around the house. The floors are made with epoxy resin, a material that’s as elegant as it is low-maintenance.
“My mom really wanted a fireplace, even though they don’t make sense in Texas and generally are an energy drain—and she wanted it to somehow serve the living, kitchen, and dining spaces,” says architect Ryan Bollom. “So, we wound up using a clean-burning fireplace insert designed to fit in the transition that distinguishes each of the spaces without making them feel like different rooms.”
The living, kitchen, and outdoor porch areas in the primary residence are situated to enjoy sunset. The living room opens directly to the screened outdoor dining porch and a timber deck that overlooks the surrounding hills.
Tide Design created the dining table, dining chairs, and living room lounge chairs.
The living space steps up from the kitchen-and-dining area and features a plywood floor, ceiling and walls.
At the far end of the “living shed” is a fireplace and concrete bench, which offers a contemplative space for reading and watching the bushland through the windows.
“We had a child and made a commitment to take care of my mother. We had to figure out a solution for housing us all with the right privacy and comfort,” says Ilga Paskovskis, owner of the Granny Pad.
An opposite view of the living area shows a small dining area in the corner.
Featured during Palm Springs’s Modernism Week, this funky pad embodies a rock-and-roll vibe with Mick Jagger memorabilia living alongside leopard prints, skulls, and pop-inspired colors. Up to six guests can enjoy this three-bedroom, two-bathroom home.
The communal dining table in the main house was custom-made by a local woodworker and island timber mill owner, Joe Romano, in collaboration with WindowCraft. Raw metal supports for the table were fabricated by Salish Metalworks on Orcas Island, a sister island to San Juan.
Oak slats in the living room echo the timber slats that enclose the entry courtyard. The black-marble Empire side tables are by local furniture brand Seer Studio, and the white-marble Tulip table is by Eero Saarinen for Knoll.
A look at the open living area of the prefab house in Canelones, Uruguay, designed by MAPA. The roof is made of precast concrete slabs more commonly used to build bridges.
Concrete floors help to cool the open-plan living/dining/kitchen area.
A glass wall on the rear facade ties the compact home to the lush landscape and frames views of mountains, trees, and a lake.
The open-plan living and dining room look out to the forest and pool through operative glass panels. The kitchen is partially concealed behind cabinetry at the far end of this space.
Built-in seating maximizes space in the living room, and old pin-up calendars that were found on site have been framed as decor.
In the living area and kitchen, materials such as concrete and ceramic tiles were chosen for affordability and durability. The angled skylight above the living room provides a void in the slab that could be utilized for a stair or ladder should a third story need to be added in the future.
The open-plan residential floor has been designed so that it can be easily adapted in the future. The joinery between the bedroom and the living space offers privacy without completely separating the two areas.
When a couple approached Colorado-based Cottle Carr Yaw (CCY) Architects for a modern mountain retreat, they brought with them images of what would be the founding inspiration behind the new design—a simple and rugged cabin in Norway where the husband and his relatives had been gathering since the 1950s. Much like this ancestral Norwegian cabin, the new getaway is designed with the same rustic charms and deference to the landscape, as well as an inviting environment for friends and family to gather for generations to come.
When glass dominates a home, the result is a borderless residence that syncs with its environs, creating a stunning, new visual and psychological sense of space. See how these glass homes use the versatile material to create ambiance and connect with the outdoors.
The impressive living room has polished concrete floors which are contrasted with a white ash plywood ceiling.
In the living room, wall-to-wall windows frame views of the landscape to the east.
Unpainted plywood wraps all around the living areas to give the interior "a warmth and texture that interacts beautifully with the external Blackbutt timber," says Jackson. "It has a robust , durable, and tactile quality that sits well with the internal concrete floors."
What was once a poorly planned floor plan has transformed into open, brightly lit living spaces at the hub of the home.
PITTA Arquitetura designed the large main living space with flexibility in mind. It is suitable for entertaining, yet cozy enough to serve as a personal retreat.
The cabins are holdovers from when the site used to be a KOA; Geremia Design renewed the interiors.
Sprawling across 2,098 square feet, the historic home features an open floor plan with the living room, kitchen, and dining area all seamlessly connected.
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