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All Photos/living/furniture : table/floors : carpet

Living Room Table Carpet Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Brooklyn-born painter Christopher Florentino sought a residence to house his collection of midcentury modern furniture that he’d started to amass as a teen. When he saw a Gene Leedy–designed 1963 ranch house on Instagram, he knew he’d found the perfect place. Nestled in Winter Haven, Florida, the Ellison Residence was teeming with all the elements of Florentino’s modern design fantasy including courtyards, local sandstone, glass walls, and a sense of indoor/outdoor living. He bought the house without even stepping inside. Now, it’s filled with the quintessential accents of the era including a George Nelson’s Saucer Bubble pendant, Eames furnishings including a LCW chair, Molded Fiberglass armchair, and Molded Plywood coffee table. He also maintained all original facets of the home from cabinets to door hardware down to the cork flooring; and even the palette plays to the era with primary colors and color blocking dominating the abode.
The game room features colorful fabric panels on the walls, added by the current owner.
The sprawling residence opens itself up to the garden at every opportunity, allowing for a breezy outdoor connection.
Guests will also be treated to an acoustic concert in Napoleon III’s luxurious chambers before tucking into bed.
Berk melds inky tones with organic elements for a modern yet warm aesthetic.
Floor-to-ceiling glazing creates a strong connection with the site's breathtaking views.
The atrium also leads directly into the expansive great room, which features tongue-and-groove ceilings that have been painted white.
Taliesin, view to the northeast across living room.
The tongue-and-groove ceiling has not been painted, and globe pendant lighting abounds.
The signature great room is one of the high points of the light-filled property.
Ray sits at the central hearth on the north end of the comfortable sunken living area. From this perspective, you can see how the interior spaces flow into one another, passing one half-level up into the breakfast nook and kitchen and out from there onto the overgrown hillside. The various built-in furnishings have all been there since the house's construction.
Floor-to-ceiling glazing provides unobstructed views of the ocean.
Original wood paneling lines the walls.
The high ceilings were designed to accommodate clerestory windows.
A large floor-to-ceiling, two-sided brick fireplace dominates the living room and serves as a divider from the open dining area.
With bright, spacious, interiors, the home is a testament to the visionary creativity of one of America’s most renowned modernist architects.
Z-Group Architects and Crystal Springs Builders worked closely to bring such a unique design to life.