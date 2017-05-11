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All Photos/living/furniture : table/fireplace : two sided

Living Room Table Two Sided Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

Light-wood flooring and furnishings warm up the black-and-white interior.
A circular fireplace takes center stage in the living room.
A view inside the cantilevered great room that terminates with a double-sided fireplace.
cozy by the fire
Available in sizes that range from 1,291-sqaure-feet to 1,340-sqaure-feet.
Here is a peek of the living area. There is an additional sitting area just around the corner.
The high ceilings were designed to accommodate clerestory windows.
A large floor-to-ceiling, two-sided brick fireplace dominates the living room and serves as a divider from the open dining area.
The backside of the home's double-sided fireplace.
Z-Group Architects and Crystal Springs Builders worked closely to bring such a unique design to life.
A central fireplace is the focus of the living area.
Designed by London architect John Pawson, this home in Saint Tropez has a freestanding fireplace framed by clean lines and bright white walls that acts as the heart a dynamic open-plan living room.
Trout Lake | Olson Kundig
Located on a steep slope that descends toward Archambault Lake, the house’s elevated position presents magnificent views of the lake and surrounding forest.