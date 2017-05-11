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All Photos/living/furniture : storage/lighting : wall

Living Room Storage Wall Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Rachel and Sean chose many of the colorful furnishings to finish the interior. The sconce over the couch is the Dutton Brown Color Boom Double Swing Arm Sconce in Cobalt.
In the living room, the ceiling stretches to 24 feet tall at the peak. Select Alder was used throughout for casework, doors, windows (interior finish), and trim.
The sofa is the Hastings Sectional Sofa by Rejuvenation, with Turn Tall Side and Coffee Tables in Wood by Blue Dot, and, for a reading light, the Simone Double Sconce in True Black by Schoolhouse.
Window seats frame the fireplace to create alcoves for people to sit and children to play. Drawers in the window seats have storage for toys and board games. An Altona Barebulb Chandelier Pendant from Rejuvenation hangs above, while the Basket Weave Wool Rug by Parachute covers the floor.
"We can't get enough of the ceramic tile flooring, it's so Brazilian and it looks surprisingly good in the interior of an apartment,
The daybed beneath the window was specifically designed for LOVT. Apart from hiding storage, it can be moved from the wall and split into two unites to provide extra seating.
Built-in bunks are decked out with a private window for viewing the outdoors, and an adjustable reading light from Prima Lighting. A simple pendant hangs above the main space.
Library; brass starburst ceiling light fixture brings a sense of ‘20s era glamour. Vintage sofa by Gerard van den Berg.
A love of midcentury design marks the couple’s choice of living room furnishings, which include an Eames lounge chair and a Noguchi coffee table, paired with a sofa from HD Buttercup. The arching neck of the Prouvé Potence sconce mirrors the home’s exterior form, while the large Fleetwood sliding door extends the space to the outdoors.
Rast provides the feeling of being outdoors wile remaining inside.
The designer clad the interior walls and ceiling with a pale birch veneer and vinyl flooring. The living area of the tiny home displays a built-in convertible table and daybed.
A view through to the kitchen from the parlor floor's living and dining area.
Encino oak enhances the warmth of the brick walls throughout the open-plan living space.
The child’s bedroom loft is situated on a split level and overlooks the living area.
Skylights and windows bask the warm birchwood interior in natural light.
A custom leather sofa lifts to reveal battery storage. The custom maple cabinetry is stained and painted in Benjamin Moore’s Swiss Coffee.
The farmhouse-inspired interior features cozy textiles and a light and airy color palette.
The master suite features a sitting area and timber built-ins. “Our team of trim carpenters practically lived in the house for a year,” says architect Nicholas Fiore. “The value of built-ins is multifaceted, and it runs from the ephemeral to the most pragmatic.”
Designer Esther Bruzkus embraced bold color and texture in her Berlin apartment, leaving the window coverings to play a more subtle role.
The newly built living room opens to the courtyard and connects the front and rear wings of the home. The floor is exposed concrete with a sustainable fly-ash mix.
London-based husband and wife design duo Chan + Eayrs turned a loft apartment in a former shoe factory into the Beldi—a stunning, richly textured contemporary home.
It was important to try to keep the seating and bedding on the outer edges of the floor plan due to the extreme slope of the roofline. As a result, the main walkway is located in the center of the bus.
A spiral stair at the center of the living space leads downstairs to the lower "basement" level. The small spiral stair was the only solution for code-compliant vertical circulation in a house with such a small footprint. The alternative would have involved building a "saddlebag" onto the side of the house to create a traditional stair run, which would have exceeded the budget.
A picture window over a custom concrete bench fashions a window seat. “Family, friends, and animals all enjoy the various places to relax in the lounge,” says the homeowner. “The window seat is universally the most prized nook in the home.”
This custom storage bench with a built-in cabinet and mirror was designed and fabricated by Bean Buro. The unit is made from wood, marble, and an upholstered leather seat. It’s designed to create a moment of pause when arriving or leaving the apartment.
Now, the kitchen sits at the front of the building, and the counter runs beneath the preserved windows. Built-in shelves frame the view.
From the start, the clients wanted their home to have a "barn look," honoring the agrarian vernacular of the built environment around them. Interior walls and ceilings are clad in local pine, with a paint treatment to remove the yellow from the wood.
The Cashios ditched the Airstream’s worn-out aluminum interior walls for 1/8-inch plywood walls. They custom made all the furniture, and they built the cabinetry using half-inch birch plywood.
2020 is canceled due to the Coronavirus—but here’s your opportunity to take advantage of time spent at home.
The wooden ribbon features integrated storage. The display shelves are backed by decorative brass panels by Egger.
The insertion of an attic makes the most of the apartment’s tall ceilings as well as provides ample space for the family.
A recessed sitting area forms ante spaces to bedrooms behind and provides quiet respite and more display space. Walls lined in groove timber to add character and texture
The interiors are compact and feature abundant, built-in storage. This room faces out onto the spa that anchors the swimming pool on the north side of the home.
The couple took their time cherry-picking furnishings, decor, and art.
Brit and Daniel embraced elements that were original to the A-frame—like the wood stove.
The bus has a seating area, kitchen, and bed propped over the “garage,” where the couple stores their gear. Mande did all the sewing herself, using foam from the old seats to make the built-in couches. “This is a space for slowing down, simplifying, and clearing the mind,” say the couple.
Living room details
Living space
French doors seamlessly connect the main living room to the nearby outdoor patio.
The concrete floor was also used on the stairs for continuity.
The living room is full of furniture from Chris’s company, Isokon Plus, including the cabinet, the side table, and the Loop coffee table, a recent design by Barber &amp; Osgerby. The sofa is from Swedese.
Front entry and living area.
Designed by local architect Pedro Domingos, this four-bedroom abode in Portugal opens up with whitewashed concrete walls and geometric forms. Integrated amongst hundreds of olive, almond, and cork trees on a site that once held ancient ruins, the space opens up to the landscape with an array of patios, rooftop terraces, and large central courtyard with swimming pool. The midcentury fireplace seen here was designed in 1965 by Spanish architects Alfonso Mila and Federico Correa.
A view down the aisle to the bathroom, with the kitchen on the left and the eat/work counter on the right. The Modern Caravan combined walnut cabinetry and red oak flooring, with white counters, tile, and walls.
Living Area
Living Area
"The design plays off one’s expectations of insides and outsides: open the cool gray wardrobe doors and be surprised by bright blue," says the firm.
The wood paneling continues all throughout the home, creating a stylish, uniformed aesthetic. The living area contains a plush couch, as well as built-in closet space and shelving. The small bedroom is located toward the back, featuring a nicely sized window that opens up to a smaller deck. The bathroom is also sited in the back.
Australian firm Archiblox designed the world's first carbon-positive prefab with interiors filled with sustainably sourced plywood with formaldehyde- and VOC-free finishes.
The focal point of the room is "Thunder Face" by Paul Fuentes, a David Bowie-inspired print that features the model Ronja Okane as a 21st-century superhero. The fabric on the walls, ceiling, and furniture were sourced from Gaston and Daniela.
A purposeful nook for storing coats and taking off shoes is lined with vertical subway tile. The brick floor elegantly meets the pistachio green tile floor, which helps to define the alcove from the main space.
The home is also designed to showcase the owners' art collection.
A built-in bench below the window is ready for a good curl-up, with a full wall of shelves nearby.
A staircase leads to Kell's loft.
“I loved the challenge of planning a fully functional home on a 32 ft x 8.5 ft trailer. I knew I wanted to include all of the basic living spaces that you would find in a conventional home: kitchen, living room, bathroom, two enclosed bedrooms, a laundry area, and storage spaces,” explains Kell.
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