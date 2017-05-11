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All Photos/living/furniture : storage/lighting : table

Living Room Storage Table Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

p. 158-163 SHAI AKRAM &amp; ANDREW HAYTHORNTHWAITE – CONVERTED WORKSHOP, Stoke Newington, London, U.K.
Oiled birch veneer lines the entire interior. Instead of the staircase, a ladder leads up to the loft where a skylight brings more light into the home. Situated on either side of the bathroom entry, closets make up for the storage lost by removing the stair.
A new trapezoid window follows the angle of the roof, and large new sliding doors connect to the deck, allowing the once dark and cramped living room to feel open and inviting.
A lens-like window, whose steel frame juts out toward the courtyard, has a built-in beech plywood seat for admiring New Forest National Park. The chair is vintage.
"I always knew there had to be a sight line from the living room to the kitchen, all the way to the back of the house," says Alex. "That really opened up everything [like], ‘Oh, yeah, this is the way it's supposed to be.’"
Cuddington had the drywall removed to reveal the house’s original structural framework, which in turn screens the living areas while also allowing visual connection with the front door. "Having the ability to just swap out [the drywall] and open it up gave the home a sense of arrival and a preface to the type of materials that were being used in the project," says Cuddington.
Hand-painted stripes are another way to add a decorative layer to an interior space. 2LG Studio recommends choosing a contrasting color for the stripes to create maximum impact with minimum effort.
The chair and the fireplace in the living area are vintage, and the dresser is from Target.
The built-in sofa anchors the living room and faces the existing fireplace. The Leather Oval Chair with a red steel base sits off to the side, and the coffee table was fashioned by attaching vintage steel legs to another tile sample board.
In the living room, oval-framed, oak wood display shelves and low-lying cabinetry match the large storage cabinet at the entrance. A Holden sofa by Verzelloni sits adjacent to Alison lounge chairs by Flexform. The table lamp is by Marset, and the reading lamp is by Vibia.
The insertion of an attic makes the most of the apartment’s tall ceilings as well as provides ample space for the family.
The living room includes a vintage George Nelson sling sofa and concrete stools by CB2.
Douglas fir beams, some of which were salvaged from the original home that sat on the property, run in perpendicular lines overhead. Certain sections of the ceiling are exposed, while others are covered in drywall. For flooring, the residents, who have two young children, selected durable polished concrete. The Sven Charme sofa is by Article and the teak bureau is vintage.
In the living area and kitchen, materials such as concrete and ceramic tiles were chosen for affordability and durability. The angled skylight above the living room provides a void in the slab that could be utilized for a stair or ladder should a third story need to be added in the future.
The open-plan residential floor has been designed so that it can be easily adapted in the future. The joinery between the bedroom and the living space offers privacy without completely separating the two areas.
Boiserie panels made of zebrawood create a cozy nook in the main living area and also form a picture rail to display the client’s art collection.
Preda elegantly reallocated the space to contain a side-by-side living room and dining room area, with the latter defined by a custom Cor-Ten steel and zebrawood bookcase designed by the firm. The dining table is by Alepreda for miduny, the firm’s sister furniture company. The fireplace is an ethanol model, since incorporating a chimney wasn’t possible in the building.
In the living room, a large built-in sectional with integrated storage frees up floor space and can accommodate more people than freestanding furniture, which would chop up the interior.
The exterior materials are carried inside to a slatted entryway that conceals a utility unit and closet.
The living room is full of furniture from Chris’s company, Isokon Plus, including the cabinet, the side table, and the Loop coffee table, a recent design by Barber &amp; Osgerby. The sofa is from Swedese.
The revamped loft has a Sunflower clock by Irving Harper for George Nelson Associates atop bookshelves built by John. A Finn Juhl side table appears here and in the living room.
Bright pops of colored materials that are tufted and quilted are unique to GAN.
The boat is heated by a Webasto high-performance water heating system and calorifier, and has radiators throughout. Its 4x 130w solar panels allow for 100-percent off-grid living.
Built in 2013, the Chinampa Houseboat has been beautifully designed by its current owners, who work in fashion and landscaping.
A Pluto Chandelier from One Kings Lane hovers over the relaxed seating area, complete with leather swivel chairs from Bed Bath &amp; Beyond.
Artwork by Bruno Dunley.
Pascali Semerdjian designed the sofa and bookcase, while Sergio Rodrigues designed the armchairs.
Apartment VLP by Pascali Semerdjian Architects
The muted guestroom palette makes way for white oak subtly trimmed in Shinola blue.
Cozy textures like rattan and fur give each apartment complex a homely feel.
Moore and Goldsmith's priorities for the living room were to play music and listen to records. The piano and AllModern's Brixton sideboard, which holds the vinyl, serves their purposes well.
In the living room, the wood and concrete shell is accented with a steel stair railing and a window wall with a Mondrian pattern in the glazing.
The view from the kitchen.
The home has the feel of a time capsule.
Light from outdoors streams into one of the atmospheric interior spaces.
The living room flows into the kitchen.
A Cosmorelax Essex sofa sits in the living area, along with Maxalto Fulgens armchairs.
White resin was used for the flooring in the living room.
To make the living area feel much more open and comfortable, the architects created minmal service areas are hidden when the batipin-plwood panels are closed.
Crittall windows cast playful sun squares along the floors, and deep exposed joists imbue the interiors with a warm golden glow.
The family room.
The integrity of the house’s midcentury spirit are expressed in its tongue-and-groove construction, clerestory windows, exposed posts and beams, and vaulted ceilings. Concrete block, redwood siding, Douglas fir plywood fit-outs create a warm and textured material contrast.
Fritz Hansen armchair; Ox table lamp; auxiliar tables by Meritxell Ribé -The Room Studio.
In Situ Design and Lilian B Interiors adapted a six-story brownstone in midtown Manhattan into a boutique hotel with 33 guest suites. Each floor received what the designers call a “visceral” color treatment using Benjamin Moore paints, including Outrageous Orange.
The bed is attached to the ceiling and hangs on a platform two meters above the floor. Elevating the bed allows the main living areas and storage to be tucked below.
Photo courtesy of Tobias Laarmann
The studio's original wooden beams were left intact.
014.CASA PEX
The dark woodwork added to the appreciation of the home's Hudson River views.
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