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All Photos/living/furniture : storage/furniture : table

Living Room Storage Table Design Photos and Ideas

The spacious balcony on the second floor has the best views in the house: it overlooks the surrounding gardens and the Cerro de San Cristóbal, a wooded hill and nature preserve that rises behind the property. “Between 8 in the morning and 4 p.m., these sliding doors remain open and it’s super comfortable,” says Constantino. “When the mosquitos arrive, we close them and open the smaller screened windows.”
Slow Studio used passive design principles to craft a flexible home with a thriving garden on a tricky L-shaped lot overlooking Spain’s Costa Daurada.
Beams of morning sunlight fill the living area thanks to tall windows that run the length of the room.
"We can't get enough of the ceramic tile flooring, it's so Brazilian and it looks surprisingly good in the interior of an apartment,
The raised living room and den beneath can be converted into a ground-floor bedroom, freeing up the loft above the bathroom for storage or other uses.
The daybed beneath the window was specifically designed for LOVT. Apart from hiding storage, it can be moved from the wall and split into two unites to provide extra seating.
Built-in bunks are decked out with a private window for viewing the outdoors, and an adjustable reading light from Prima Lighting. A simple pendant hangs above the main space.
While the exterior of Casa Dosmurs protects the family’s privacy, the interior is free-flowing and fluid. “We want to share all our moments together,” says Benjamín.
Library; brass starburst ceiling light fixture brings a sense of ‘20s era glamour. Vintage sofa by Gerard van den Berg.
The designer’s brother, Václav Valda, carved the cabinets for the container house using a milling cutter.
With the bed and desk tucked away, there’s more room to move about in the shipping container.
Rast provides the feeling of being outdoors wile remaining inside.
The designer clad the interior walls and ceiling with a pale birch veneer and vinyl flooring. The living area of the tiny home displays a built-in convertible table and daybed.
A reading nook near the kitchen offers a quiet space to take in verdant garden views. Architect Stephen Andrews constructed the accent wall using salvaged shiplap from the 1930s, while Britt crafted a custom cushion that contains minimal fire retardants, which are carcinogenic.
Encino oak enhances the warmth of the brick walls throughout the open-plan living space.
Designer Ralph Germann inserted a partially glazed box into a 19th-century barn to form the main living space of Christine Bonvin’s home in Switzerland. Soft light enters through original arrow-loop windows.
The design team sprayed the metal structure’s inner walls with thermal insulation. Then they framed the interior with studs and clad it in spruce plywood.
Skylights and windows bask the warm birchwood interior in natural light.
The farmhouse-inspired interior features cozy textiles and a light and airy color palette.
A view from the kitchen out toward the living area provides a sense of the lofted interior.
Living Room
Dining area and kitchen
With limited square footage indoors, the space gets dirty very quickly, especially in a damp climate where Emma’s two girls are constantly tracking in mud and dirt. Getting a good’s night rest can be a challenge, and privacy is hard to come by.
It was important to try to keep the seating and bedding on the outer edges of the floor plan due to the extreme slope of the roofline. As a result, the main walkway is located in the center of the bus.
In the living area, a pair of rattan chairs found at the Paul Bert flea market in Paris join a coffee table designed by Guillerme et Chambron, also a flea-market find. A custom rug by CODIMAT was made in Madagascar.
Like much of the Italian Riviera, La Spezia on the Ligurian coast has a long maritime history. It was precisely this seafaring legacy that inspired the design of this tiny home, a 377-square-feet apartment that was reconfigured to clearly separate the living and sleeping areas. A cabinetry wall is constructed with marine plywood.
The custom-built shaker-style cabinets are made of ultralight plywood and topped with Glacier White Corian countertops.
Natural light bounces off all-white color palette, enhancing both the home's sense of space and bright, airy aesthetic.
From the start, the clients wanted their home to have a "barn look," honoring the agrarian vernacular of the built environment around them. Interior walls and ceilings are clad in local pine, with a paint treatment to remove the yellow from the wood.
A “cathedral” roof above the open-plan living area creates a sense of volume in the small space. The storage is all contained in carefully planned bespoke joinery units.
The living area’s cathedral ceiling extends outwards to become the northern veranda awning, which helps to shade the interior.
Fitted with a new black-framed window unit, the new, light-filled living room features a sofa and coffee table from Beitili.
The chair and the fireplace in the living area are vintage, and the dresser is from Target.
The view from the opposite end, where an additional loft area is used as the children’s bedroom. Plywood ceilings complement the hardwood floors below.
Using a natural material palette helps Ridge Mountain Residence by Ehrlich Yanai Rhee Chaney Architects blend in with its surroundings: the concrete complements the light browns and tans of the surrounding mountains, while Cor-ten steel cladding provides a naturally weathering material.
After: The industrial accents were kept at the ceiling in a nod to its past. The city required interior insulation to fulfill code, which meant McCuen was unable to expose the more rough, industrial texture on the walls.
In the living area and kitchen, materials such as concrete and ceramic tiles were chosen for affordability and durability. The angled skylight above the living room provides a void in the slab that could be utilized for a stair or ladder should a third story need to be added in the future.
The open-plan residential floor has been designed so that it can be easily adapted in the future. The joinery between the bedroom and the living space offers privacy without completely separating the two areas.
After two years at sea with their family of five, a couple continues their tiny house lifestyle by renovating a rundown Airstream.
"Small IKEA kitchens drive me crazy, but six kitchens' worth of IKEA cabinets can be made into something beautiful," says homeowner Andrew Dunbar. Staggered by width, the cabinets have exposed kick-plate gaps for storing CDs.
Living space
Living space
Few changes were made to the living room space, which is warmed by natural light that pours in from clerestory windows along the rafters.
Adding in live-edge details via countertops, freestanding furniture pieces, or built-in shelves is something that O’Donnell enjoys. "It’s fun to come up with uses for funky live edges and incorporate that into the design and still make it functional," he says.
A view down the aisle to the bathroom, with the kitchen on the left and the eat/work counter on the right. The Modern Caravan combined walnut cabinetry and red oak flooring, with white counters, tile, and walls.
Different shades of brown can bring a calm, earthy feel to living rooms and studies.
Bright pops of colored materials that are tufted and quilted are unique to GAN.
Leaving the ceiling unfinished adds to the material contrasts and saved money. Says Knight, "One example of a cost-effective strategy that also balanced the aesthetic qualities of the house is how we chose to forgo drywall on the ceilings. We paid more for the insulation to go above the rafters at the roof, but we gained this back in not using drywall and venting in the second-floor ceilings."
Curtains separate the front—where kids dance and partake in carpentry—from the play area in the rear.
Whether it's merely picking up toys or performing spontaneous plays, an active imagination is always celebrated here.
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