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All Photos/living/furniture : storage/furniture : stools

Living Room Storage Stools Design Photos and Ideas

A Marset Dipping Light pendant is suspended from the living room ceiling. It complements the collection of heirloom pieces, as well as the collection of stools including Kartell’s Pilastro, the Eames-designed Model A from Vitra, and Normann Copenhagen’s Bit. Nestled underneath the window is a Hungarian-made radiator from Betatherm.
The exposed brick of the fireplace was painted the same as the walls, Chantilly Lace by Benjamin Moore, used throughout. The Emil Dresser by Pinch, a piece the couple bought as they fleshed out their aesthetic, now has a designated place in the room.
While the exterior of Casa Dosmurs protects the family’s privacy, the interior is free-flowing and fluid. “We want to share all our moments together,” says Benjamín.
Designed as an experiential retreated for the Henrybuilt team, founder and CEO Scott Hudson explains, "We had the idea to stop doing showrooms and to start doing houses that our staff can travel to, and live in, and actually live with the product and learn by experiencing it how to improve it."
A view through to the kitchen from the parlor floor's living and dining area.
"Most of the art and decor displayed at home is from local Australian creatives,
The living room is outfitted with a plush, built-in sofa with storage cubbies underneath. "It’s difficult to find ready-made pieces with storage that fit a unique space, so we built-in the desk, bed, and sofa," says Amy.
A deck just off the living room wraps a pool, while the roof provides cover for outdoor seating.
The owners are a young couple with two teenage boys, and they wanted their home to be fluidly connected to nature, as well as passively cooled (read: no air-conditioning). This was accomplished via operable louvers, large openings, and multiple indoor/outdoor spaces.
Chen designed circular copper bases for the Bluestone to create a coffee table with gravitas. The light is the Artemide Aggregato ceiling light with a counterweight.
London-based husband and wife design duo Chan + Eayrs turned a loft apartment in a former shoe factory into the Beldi—a stunning, richly textured contemporary home.
"The clients really didn't want the TV to be the main feature of the living room, so we designed the piece with sliding panels to give the flexibility to hide the TV and reveal a bookshelf in the closed position," explains Peake.
The Cashios ditched the Airstream’s worn-out aluminum interior walls for 1/8-inch plywood walls. They custom made all the furniture, and they built the cabinetry using half-inch birch plywood.
The custom-designed white maple modular coffee table can be kept together as one piece, or separated to form stools or smaller tables. "Each of the four cubes is slightly different, with a storage recess or dividing panel for stowing books, magazines, pillows, or other objects," says Thomas.
The front of the Airstream holds a workstation so that Sanchez can have fellow musicians over to collaborate on projects.
The living room includes a vintage George Nelson sling sofa and concrete stools by CB2.
Douglas fir beams, some of which were salvaged from the original home that sat on the property, run in perpendicular lines overhead. Certain sections of the ceiling are exposed, while others are covered in drywall. For flooring, the residents, who have two young children, selected durable polished concrete. The Sven Charme sofa is by Article and the teak bureau is vintage.
The interiors are compact and feature abundant, built-in storage. This room faces out onto the spa that anchors the swimming pool on the north side of the home.
"Small IKEA kitchens drive me crazy, but six kitchens' worth of IKEA cabinets can be made into something beautiful," says homeowner Andrew Dunbar. Staggered by width, the cabinets have exposed kick-plate gaps for storing CDs.
Two Voltaire lounge armchairs—a midcentury Brazilian design by Sergio Rodrigues in 1965— round out the living room grouping.
The backsplash is a tarnished sheet of bronze. Raft Stools by Norm Architects provide understated seating.
A view down the aisle to the bathroom, with the kitchen on the left and the eat/work counter on the right. The Modern Caravan combined walnut cabinetry and red oak flooring, with white counters, tile, and walls.
The boat is heated by a Webasto high-performance water heating system and calorifier, and has radiators throughout. Its 4x 130w solar panels allow for 100-percent off-grid living.
Outdoor spaces bookend the apartment. Totaling 754 square feet, they nearly double the interior area. A custom upholstered LC7 Swivel Chair and LC8 Swivel Stool, designed by Le Corbusier, Pierre Jeanneret, and Charlotte Perriand, occupy a corner of the living room.
A Pluto Chandelier from One Kings Lane hovers over the relaxed seating area, complete with leather swivel chairs from Bed Bath &amp; Beyond.
The fixed-gear bicycle hanging above the couch serves as an art piece; Chen no longer rides the bike. Le Corbusier Projecteur 165 pendant lights hang in the corner.
Midcentury California beach culture and the classic look of the Mediterranean coast blend to create cozy, lush lounge spaces in this Laguna Beach retreat.
The family lounge area lies under a wooden, louvered ceiling that provides shade while still allowing ample sunlight to stream into the home.
A built-in bench below the window is ready for a good curl-up, with a full wall of shelves nearby.
A view of the large, open-plan living space.
The TV nook sits just off the living room. Built-in shelving flanks a cozy fireplace.
The Zyklus chair in the sitting area has been reupholstered in Pierre Frey velvet.
A staircase leads to Kell's loft.
The apartment measures just under 540 square feet. Natural light streams in from two dormer windows and skylights on the upper level.
Breakfast bar seating lies next to a tiny, efficient kitchen.
Expansive windows on both sides of the open living area bring the outside in. Marvin doors, the Ultimate Swinging French door, flank the mahogany-wrapped fireplace and provide easy access to the screened porch.
The row of storage continues into the living area. The sofa and ceramic coffee table are both from French designer Christophe Delcourt. The gray wall lamp is from Le Corbusier and the paper lantern is by Isamu Noguchi.
A dining area on the lower level, and a study on the upper level.
The Eye-Con Bar Cabinet is part of the cheeky "Wink of Pink" collection.
The lower level also features has a board-formed concrete fireplace.
White resin was used for the flooring in the living room.
A highly efficient ductless mini-split system provides heating and cooling.
Contemporary materials like concrete and steel are a wonderful contrast to the ancient stone walls.
A Wilhelmina chair by Ilmari Tapiovaara furnishes the living area.
When a Manhattan family approached Frame Design Lab to create a more private master bedroom, they imagined the firm would simply rework a few closet walls. Instead, partners Nina Cook John and Anne-Marie Singer proposed a bold plan to divide the space by adding a 60-square-foot unit in the middle of the floor plan to reorganize the flow.
In the living room, a custom chaise by Shimna and an Archibald Gran Comfort chair by Poltrona Frau surround a custom lacquer coffee table by BenchCraft.The lights, made from recycled cardboard, are by Seattle design studio Graypants.
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