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All Photos/living/furniture : storage/furniture : sofa

Living Room Storage Sofa Design Photos and Ideas

Rachel and Sean chose many of the colorful furnishings to finish the interior. The sconce over the couch is the Dutton Brown Color Boom Double Swing Arm Sconce in Cobalt.
The living room requires minimal lighting, thanks to its expansive windows.
In the living room, the ceiling stretches to 24 feet tall at the peak. Select Alder was used throughout for casework, doors, windows (interior finish), and trim.
A woodstove by Stuv is anchored by a bookshelf and firewood storage.
SHED replaced the drafty windows with tall sliding glass doors to connect to the deck. The Acre Lounge Chairs and Turn Tall Side Table are both by Blu Dot.
"We can't get enough of the ceramic tile flooring, it's so Brazilian and it looks surprisingly good in the interior of an apartment,
Simple storage and floating shelves flank the fireplace. A Moroso sofa sits with tables from BluDot.
For years, this room had no defined purpose until Carolina claimed it as her own, turning it into a space to practice ballet, host friends, and enjoy time to herself.
37-year-old content creator Kristabel Plummer describes her approach to decorating as “a multicultural mashup.” She outfitted her flat with travel mementos, prints, and plants she’s collected over the years.
In the living room, the built-in daybed was fabricated by Michael Mellon and Benjamin Winslow out of old-growth redwood. The vintage Japanese and Turkish rugs were sourced from Slow Roads. “We chose the green fabric for the daybeds because we wanted it to be retro looking,” explains Nick, who worked with San Francisco company Hardesty Dwyer &amp; Co. on the upholstery. The Noguchi pendant light is vintage, and the orb sconces were sourced from In Common With.
The exposed brick of the fireplace was painted the same as the walls, Chantilly Lace by Benjamin Moore, used throughout. The Emil Dresser by Pinch, a piece the couple bought as they fleshed out their aesthetic, now has a designated place in the room.
Inspired by a vintage Swedish design book, Ann gave the fireplace an asymmetrical shape and plaster finish, and the interior was rebuilt. The wood coffee table is by Muhly, and the metal one a vintage piece that Ann found later on, purchasing because she got a kick out of the similarities between them. "It made me laugh,
The couple added the wainscot, installed by Seamus, and painted in Farrow &amp; Ball Red Earth to continue the “color story” from the breakfast room. The white oak built-in has much needed storage behind the cane cabinet fronts and display. The Caitlin couch by Everygirl for Interior Define sits atop a vintage checkered rug with an Anthropologie coffee table and Hay Paper Shade overhead.
Windowsills were extended to do double-duty, and also function as bookshelves.
The raised living room and den beneath can be converted into a ground-floor bedroom, freeing up the loft above the bathroom for storage or other uses.
The Nature Pod is available as an empty shell without insulation for €13K. Furniture and millwork throughout the rest of the unit, including the queen-sized futon in the bedroom and storage options, must be purchased as add-ons.
Oiled birch veneer lines the entire interior. Instead of the staircase, a ladder leads up to the loft where a skylight brings more light into the home. Situated on either side of the bathroom entry, closets make up for the storage lost by removing the stair.
The daybed beneath the window was specifically designed for LOVT. Apart from hiding storage, it can be moved from the wall and split into two unites to provide extra seating.
Built-in bunks are decked out with a private window for viewing the outdoors, and an adjustable reading light from Prima Lighting. A simple pendant hangs above the main space.
The renovated living room gave the space a splash of white, icluding a fireplace makeover, but retained the original red oak floors.
Library; brass starburst ceiling light fixture brings a sense of ‘20s era glamour. Vintage sofa by Gerard van den Berg.
Rossi did not carry the dividing wall between the bedroom and living room all the way up to the ceiling, so as not to break up the treatment up there, instead designing the wall as a custom storage and display unit.
The kitchen and dining space lead to a sunken lounge anchored by a fireplace built with stone from Sydney-based provider Eco Outdoor. Art by Bobby Clark hangs above a sofa from HK Living accented with pillows from Città Design. The rugs are from Armadillo &amp; Co.
Living room
Lutron Sivoia automatic roller shades in a custom valance were mounted to the window mullions, which were also painted Benjamin Moore “Wrought Iron.” The sofa is the Kasala Venice five-piece modular sofa tucked up against bespoke cabinetry by Beechtree Woodworks.
A love of midcentury design marks the couple’s choice of living room furnishings, which include an Eames lounge chair and a Noguchi coffee table, paired with a sofa from HD Buttercup. The arching neck of the Prouvé Potence sconce mirrors the home’s exterior form, while the large Fleetwood sliding door extends the space to the outdoors.
The restrained 820-square-foot interior is defined by the angular ceiling. Garlick left the prefabricated structural panels unfinished to save on material costs. A True North wood stove from Pacific Energy heats the house. Max, the family’s cat, naps on a vintage rug purchased on eBay.
The designer’s brother, Václav Valda, carved the cabinets for the container house using a milling cutter.
“The challenge was how to make the space feel comfortable without dividing it into small units,” says Karsten.
The living room displays ceramics from Artisafire, a South African nonprofit pottery studio.
Rast provides the feeling of being outdoors wile remaining inside.
The designer clad the interior walls and ceiling with a pale birch veneer and vinyl flooring. The living area of the tiny home displays a built-in convertible table and daybed.
A vintage Kartell table and seating fills the living area.
An underfloor heating system makes the floor a cozy play area for the couple’s kids, Monty and Art.
Boyer relocated the laundry room and installed this cozy seating nook for the family in the old space. Occupants can interact with people in the kitchen, or appreciate the views into the front yard and mature trees.
Storage drawers and cabinets in the wall surround a nook with a built-in sofa in the living area. The wood-and-metal staircase, by Dolle Graz, is a customizable modular kit.
The couple's home features a living space that opens out to a terrace overlooking a leafy street in Waterloo. It's filled with a carefully curated collection of furniture, objects, and artwork by local brands and designers that celebrate Australian creativity.
Inspiration to use two different color fabrics for the curtains came from Alexandrine's experience designing a textile salon that carried Tricia Guild fabrics. "Color combinations are her favorite trick,
A new trapezoid window follows the angle of the roof, and large new sliding doors connect to the deck, allowing the once dark and cramped living room to feel open and inviting.
Berube introduced the owners to Jan Kath rugs when they couldn't find vintage carpets they liked. It was love at first sight. "I've been waiting my whole life to find these,
Berube's starting point was the continuous wall of black millwork clad in a solid matte surface by Fenix. "We decided on a dark palette to work with the exterior,
Living Room with Fireplace, Raked Ceilings & Concrete Rendered Credenza
“The clients’ main priorities in their lives consisted of: their kids, their friends, their food,” says the firm. “We knew we had to knock down the wall that separated the kitchen from the living room to create one big, open space - this immediately created ease of flow.”
The chapel like ceiling of the Living Room overlooking the waterbody.
The apartment's entry is flanked by the living room on one side and the kitchen on the other.
The built-in cabinet bench is original to the home, while Ginger’s low, clean-lined furnishings underscore, without distracting from, the incredible views.
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