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All Photos/living/furniture : storage/furniture : desk

Living Room Storage Desk Design Photos and Ideas

“I consider light to actually be one of the materials here,” says Losada-Amor. Skylights (including one in the shower) offer ventilation as well as light.
Library; brass starburst ceiling light fixture brings a sense of ‘20s era glamour. Vintage sofa by Gerard van den Berg.
The designer clad the interior walls and ceiling with a pale birch veneer and vinyl flooring. The living area of the tiny home displays a built-in convertible table and daybed.
Foldable furniture helps save space in the small house.
The design team sprayed the metal structure’s inner walls with thermal insulation. Then they framed the interior with studs and clad it in spruce plywood.
Main living space
“We all work online during the day, so we added two counters for working to our living/dining room,” Tina says.
Having spent more time at home in recent months, Nina and her family are truly experiencing the "essence" of her design, she says. Their library corner, a space that was once underused, has become a place of respite for the family where they can gather on the Nanimarquina Rangoli rug and listen to records.
The tiny home sits on the lower portion of the yard. This allowed Blue Truck Studio to design to the maximum allowable height and incorporate high ceilings, which make the space feel bigger.
Astrain streamlined the storage in the room, making room for wall art and allowing light to be diffused throughout.
A “cathedral” roof above the open-plan living area creates a sense of volume in the small space. The storage is all contained in carefully planned bespoke joinery units.
The built-in office nook is fashioned from whitened maple.
The custom-designed white maple modular coffee table can be kept together as one piece, or separated to form stools or smaller tables. "Each of the four cubes is slightly different, with a storage recess or dividing panel for stowing books, magazines, pillows, or other objects," says Thomas.
The living room received a Muuto Connect sofa, which was "notched into" the custom media cabinetry. The existing wood floors were refinished with an ebony satin stain with a charcoal tone.
Two dividing orange bulkheads—which are the box gutters that protrudes through the house—separate the three pavilions. The family congregates in the central pavilion for meals around the dining table, and to relax in the lounge.
"The client wanted nook for the speakers and a desk," explains Gerlier. Adding that in order to use the computer nook as a desk, it is necessary to open the set of doors underneath. Gerlier also added an additional oversized nook that serves as a comfortable reading nook.
In the living area and kitchen, materials such as concrete and ceramic tiles were chosen for affordability and durability. The angled skylight above the living room provides a void in the slab that could be utilized for a stair or ladder should a third story need to be added in the future.
The open-plan residential floor has been designed so that it can be easily adapted in the future. The joinery between the bedroom and the living space offers privacy without completely separating the two areas.
A view down the aisle to the bathroom, with the kitchen on the left and the eat/work counter on the right. The Modern Caravan combined walnut cabinetry and red oak flooring, with white counters, tile, and walls.
“The podium, which brings you on eye-level with the monumental arched windows, functions both as a lounge place, a stage, a huge cupboard, and a very long working desk,” says Eklund and ter Beek.
A multi-use podium runs the length of the wall under the windows and facilitates impromptu performances for the creative family that lives here.
Different shades of brown can bring a calm, earthy feel to living rooms and studies.
Living Area
The existing living room received modern built-in storage and blue paint that syncs with the addition.
The Ecocapsule sleeps 1-2 people, and it has a lot of storage packed into its small footprint.
The inside of the casita.
The use of light colors on the walls and ceiling of The Pacific Pioneer by Handcrafted Movement keeps the two lofted sleeping spaces at either end of the tiny home from feeling claustrophobic, while the blues, greens, and natural wood of the furniture and cabinetry are simple but thoughtful.
A pullout desk is hidden underneath one of the shelves.
The airy living room shows off a monochrome landscape by Petros Koublis framed by an Interior Define sectional and Verellen coffee table. Extra accents include a floor lamp by Bungalow Decor in Westport, block print pillows by Susan Connor, aerrain plant pot, and black urns by Habitat Greenwich. Tying the space together is a rug from Restoration Hardware.
The integrity of the house’s midcentury spirit are expressed in its tongue-and-groove construction, clerestory windows, exposed posts and beams, and vaulted ceilings. Concrete block, redwood siding, Douglas fir plywood fit-outs create a warm and textured material contrast.
The living room is defined by a large birch plywood television console, designed by architect, Miguel Marcelino. - Lisbon, Portugal Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
The living area at one of the apartments