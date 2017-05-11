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All Photos/living/furniture : storage/furniture : console tables

Living Room Storage Console Tables Design Photos and Ideas

Ceramic pendants by Courtney Duncan and a yellow sculpture by Antonio join a Hay sectional in the living room. Antonio crafted the stained glass panel at left.
Displaying canvases by Steven Criqui (left) and Antonio Adriano Puleo (right), the transformed living room features a sculptural ceiling accented by a grate that brings light from the skylight in the expanded attic space above. Puleo designed the geometric print on the bench, which was made by James Melinat of Reigns Studio, who also built the custom cabinetry and bookshelves. Trifold sliders from Fleetwood open to the rear yard.
Inspired by a vintage Swedish design book, Ann gave the fireplace an asymmetrical shape and plaster finish, and the interior was rebuilt. The wood coffee table is by Muhly, and the metal one a vintage piece that Ann found later on, purchasing because she got a kick out of the similarities between them. "It made me laugh,
The child’s bedroom loft is situated on a split level and overlooks the living area.
Main living space
Living Room
Floor-to-ceiling shelves and storage bookend a cabinet that conceals the television.
Raj and Watts extended the fireplace column to the ceiling to highlight the room’s expansive scale, and had it coated in concrete plaster. It was important to retain the wood-burning fireplace—a rarity in the city—but “we wanted to re-clad it in a material that also spoke to the industrial past of the building,” says Raj.
Custom pieces join both vintage and contemporary furnishings in her home. Clara describes her style as a mix of high and low that’s "often bright, cozy, and with a dose of whimsy."
Having spent more time at home in recent months, Nina and her family are truly experiencing the "essence" of her design, she says. Their library corner, a space that was once underused, has become a place of respite for the family where they can gather on the Nanimarquina Rangoli rug and listen to records.
The insertion of an attic makes the most of the apartment’s tall ceilings as well as provides ample space for the family.
Living Room
The couple took their time cherry-picking furnishings, decor, and art.
Designed by Studio B Architecture + Interiors, this modern farmhouse in Aspen allows a couple’s art collection to shine with understated finishes and materials. Views and natural light were maximized via large spans of glass to instill a sense of airiness while the same wood used throughout the home added warmth. The minimalist interiors provide a muted canvas for their artifacts collected from travels to Africa and Indonesia, and art which includes 8-foot wooden sculptures, baskets from around the world, and Native American pieces including from R.C. Gorman.
Living/dining area
Front entry and living area.
Bright pops of colored materials that are tufted and quilted are unique to GAN.
A Pluto Chandelier from One Kings Lane hovers over the relaxed seating area, complete with leather swivel chairs from Bed Bath &amp; Beyond.
The lower-level family room has a wet bar, a kitchenette, and doors leading to the backyard.
The family lounge area lies under a wooden, louvered ceiling that provides shade while still allowing ample sunlight to stream into the home.
The home is also designed to showcase the owners' art collection.
Adding a touch of bohemian flair is a Safavieh Bandelier leather weave accent chair over the Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines Tulum rug.
A staircase leads to Kell's loft.
“I loved the challenge of planning a fully functional home on a 32 ft x 8.5 ft trailer. I knew I wanted to include all of the basic living spaces that you would find in a conventional home: kitchen, living room, bathroom, two enclosed bedrooms, a laundry area, and storage spaces,” explains Kell.
The muted guestroom palette makes way for white oak subtly trimmed in Shinola blue.
Full-height windows provide the living room with lots of natural lighting. A generous fireplace anchors the room.
The airy living room shows off a monochrome landscape by Petros Koublis framed by an Interior Define sectional and Verellen coffee table. Extra accents include a floor lamp by Bungalow Decor in Westport, block print pillows by Susan Connor, aerrain plant pot, and black urns by Habitat Greenwich. Tying the space together is a rug from Restoration Hardware.
Jon's living room is anchored with a double-faced concrete masonry chimney with indoor and outdoor functionality. The steel stairs on the left lead up to a mezzanine study area.
Moore and Goldsmith's priorities for the living room were to play music and listen to records. The piano and AllModern's Brixton sideboard, which holds the vinyl, serves their purposes well.
Most of the furnishings are from from Globe West.
An L-shaped couch delineates the TV lounge room.
In the living room, the wood and concrete shell is accented with a steel stair railing and a window wall with a Mondrian pattern in the glazing.
The view from the kitchen.
The renovation opened the kitchen to the living space and added an island for increased prep and storage space.
The home has the feel of a time capsule.
Light from outdoors streams into one of the atmospheric interior spaces.
Crittall windows cast playful sun squares along the floors, and deep exposed joists imbue the interiors with a warm golden glow.
The building was constructed with energy-, water-, and resource-efficient materials, as well as with materials and systems that reduced indoor air pollution.
In Situ Design and Lilian B Interiors adapted a six-story brownstone in midtown Manhattan into a boutique hotel with 33 guest suites. Each floor received what the designers call a “visceral” color treatment using Benjamin Moore paints, including Outrageous Orange.
A vibrant corner flourishes with plants and music.
Washed oak joinery and textured tiles add warmth to the space, providing a soft contrast to the crisp concrete and brick.
The primary living space is located at the corner of the condo offering views to downtown.
In the wide hallway between the kitchen and additional bedrooms is an entertainment and leisure space.
Terrazzo tile floors with solid brass are featured throughout the open plan layout. The cork inserts between the ceiling's vaulted beams were inspired by home's original design.
A great sense of space occupies the main volume of the home.
Details of the living room.
Subsequently, the home integrates a strong sense of the outdoors throughout.
The home is airy and bright—enveloped in natural lighting thanks to large expanses of glass and clerestory windows.
The spacious living room opens to the dining area which sits off the kitchen.
All furnishings were purchased on a budget. The rug and Friheten sleeper sectional in the living room, the Luftig oven hood, Norrsjön sink, Sektion cabinetry, and countertop in the kitchen, and the small dining counter with Glenn bar stools were all sourced from IKEA.
Furniture throughout the house echoes the soft materiality of the architectural details, which include original pine floorboards refinished with lye and wood soap. The music room armchair and footstool are vintage, from Ercol; the blue-gray Grasshopper floor lamp is by Greta Grossman from Gubi.
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