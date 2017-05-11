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All Photos/living/furniture : storage/floors : porcelain tile

Living Room Storage Porcelain Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Main living space
It was important to try to keep the seating and bedding on the outer edges of the floor plan due to the extreme slope of the roofline. As a result, the main walkway is located in the center of the bus.
The Sunset House gets its name from a nearby square famous for its views, and the hillside home’s upper levels frame the setting sun.
Living room to study
The dining table is the Bonaldo Tracks table, while the dining bench is from IKEA. The window seat provides additional seating.