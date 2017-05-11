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All Photos/living/furniture : storage/floors : linoleum

Living Room Storage Linoleum Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Natural light bounces off all-white color palette, enhancing both the home's sense of space and bright, airy aesthetic.
The renovation referenced original drawings and historic photographs, and was sensitive to the home's original design. The living room once featured built-in cabinets and a sofa, similar to the current configuration.
White resin was used for the flooring in the living room.
To make the living area feel much more open and comfortable, the architects created minmal service areas are hidden when the batipin-plwood panels are closed.
The wooden box is as functional as it is finely crafted, with room for clothes up top. Each niche holds treasures from travels, family keepsakes, books, and more.