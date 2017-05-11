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All Photos/living/furniture : storage/floors : laminate

Living Room Storage Laminate Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Windowsills were extended to do double-duty, and also function as bookshelves.
The raised living room and den beneath can be converted into a ground-floor bedroom, freeing up the loft above the bathroom for storage or other uses.
The wood stove heats the cabin efficiently in winter. The seating nook beside it doubles as wood storage.
The chair and the fireplace in the living area are vintage, and the dresser is from Target.
Reveals at the ceiling highlight the wooden roof detail in this Taiwan apartment remodel.
The original steel window frames were restored and now overlook views of a lush canopy.