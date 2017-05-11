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All Photos/living/furniture : storage/floors : concrete

Living Room Storage Concrete Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Slow Studio used passive design principles to craft a flexible home with a thriving garden on a tricky L-shaped lot overlooking Spain’s Costa Daurada.
The living room requires minimal lighting, thanks to its expansive windows.
The original tongue-and-groove ceiling can still be seen in the living room, where an eclectic mix of furniture, including a Ligne Roset Togo, chair creates a laid-back ambiance.
While the exterior of Casa Dosmurs protects the family’s privacy, the interior is free-flowing and fluid. “We want to share all our moments together,” says Benjamín.
“The challenge was how to make the space feel comfortable without dividing it into small units,” says Karsten.
The living room displays ceramics from Artisafire, a South African nonprofit pottery studio.
A vintage Kartell table and seating fills the living area.
An underfloor heating system makes the floor a cozy play area for the couple’s kids, Monty and Art.
Storage drawers and cabinets in the wall surround a nook with a built-in sofa in the living area. The wood-and-metal staircase, by Dolle Graz, is a customizable modular kit.
“The clients’ main priorities in their lives consisted of: their kids, their friends, their food,” says the firm. “We knew we had to knock down the wall that separated the kitchen from the living room to create one big, open space - this immediately created ease of flow.”
Designer Ralph Germann inserted a partially glazed box into a 19th-century barn to form the main living space of Christine Bonvin’s home in Switzerland. Soft light enters through original arrow-loop windows.
The child’s bedroom loft is situated on a split level and overlooks the living area.
An eclectic collection of artwork, objects, and furniture adds warmth to the interior and evokes a real sense of the couple’s personalities. The layering of these objects over the industrial architecture creates a texturally rich interior that can be read as a tapestry of the couple's life together.
The Bracy Cottage — Living Room
This innovative residential addition by Best Practice Architecture was built to give an aging family member a safe, well-designed, and private dwelling. In addition to meeting the immediate needs of the family, the space also needed to accommodate future use as a rental unit, studio, or office. Converting an existing garage was the perfect solution. Carefully placed windows and skylights provide lots of daylight, while exposed rafters create a loft-like atmosphere. A short walk through the entryway reveals the bedroom, bathroom, and laundry room. A lofted space above the bathroom can be used as storage, an office, or sleeping quarters. It also opens to a private back deck. All of these details come together to create an inviting, open-concept accommodation, making the relatively small footprint of this granny pad feel much larger than it really is.
“The main living spaces, flowing from the central courtyard, fold down with the stepped concrete floor,” says Fox. “Plywood joinery and an off-form concrete ceiling anchor and harmonize.”
Designer Esther Bruzkus embraced bold color and texture in her Berlin apartment, leaving the window coverings to play a more subtle role.
Inside, workaday concrete floors contrast with the home's clean lines and soft touches.
In this sprawling ranch, every guest will have an individual experience. Each of the three bedrooms have been decorated with period furnishings and have a different theme. For a communal experience, cook together in the modern kitchen with quality appliances.
A picture window over a custom concrete bench fashions a window seat. “Family, friends, and animals all enjoy the various places to relax in the lounge,” says the homeowner. “The window seat is universally the most prized nook in the home.”
The Wilfred sofa from Jardan is covered in the homeowners’ other favorite color: indigo. It sits with a reupholstered Womb Chair in the new living area.
To help create the illusion of more spaces, the great room features a vaulted ceiling and opens up to the outdoors with 12-foot wall-to-wall glazed sliding doors.
The artwork is titled "Crashing Buffalo" and is by Tucson/Los Angeles artist Ishi Glinsky.
The Adrian Pearsall sofa was sourced from The Swanky Abode on 1st Dibs, and the fire tools are also from the Sunshine Shop, a local vintage store.
The architecture is now organized around a polychromatic core volume that extends from the ground floor to the roof terrace.
The mezzanine above the laundry will eventually be used as a study. The orange joinery beneath it functions as part of the entertainment unit and as storage for wine glasses.
Douglas fir beams, some of which were salvaged from the original home that sat on the property, run in perpendicular lines overhead. Certain sections of the ceiling are exposed, while others are covered in drywall. For flooring, the residents, who have two young children, selected durable polished concrete. The Sven Charme sofa is by Article and the teak bureau is vintage.
The interiors are compact and feature abundant, built-in storage. This room faces out onto the spa that anchors the swimming pool on the north side of the home.
The structural slab on the ground floor has simply been polished as a cost effective, practical, and durable flooring solution, especially to the sand and salt.
A bespoke timber joinery unit serves as a semi-partition between the kitchen and the living space, giving a sense of separation without disconnection. Dramatic patterns of light and shadow from the sculptural skylight play over the space.
In the living area and kitchen, materials such as concrete and ceramic tiles were chosen for affordability and durability. The angled skylight above the living room provides a void in the slab that could be utilized for a stair or ladder should a third story need to be added in the future.
The open-plan residential floor has been designed so that it can be easily adapted in the future. The joinery between the bedroom and the living space offers privacy without completely separating the two areas.
The angled joinery reflects light down the hallway and offers functional storage. It also naturally directs people from the living area toward the kitchen.
The carpeting was removed to reveal the concrete slab underneath, which was finished with epoxy paint. “That room just beckoned to be an entertainer’s paradise,” says Wei.
A cushioned window seat with storage beneath it runs the entire length of the living room.
A built-in window seat across from the kitchen gives guests a spot to sit close to the cooking action.
Sliding pocket doors can be used to separate the living room from the kitchen and dining areas. "Compared to houses in other European countries, the living room is relatively small and private. The kitchen is larger to accommodate most of the social life of the family as well as everyday rituals," notes Larsen.
A more narrow window focuses the eye on tree trunks, creating an “abstracted view of the landscape,” says the firm.
The concrete floor was also used on the stairs for continuity.
In the living room, a large built-in sectional with integrated storage frees up floor space and can accommodate more people than freestanding furniture, which would chop up the interior.
The exterior materials are carried inside to a slatted entryway that conceals a utility unit and closet.
Designed by local architect Pedro Domingos, this four-bedroom abode in Portugal opens up with whitewashed concrete walls and geometric forms. Integrated amongst hundreds of olive, almond, and cork trees on a site that once held ancient ruins, the space opens up to the landscape with an array of patios, rooftop terraces, and large central courtyard with swimming pool. The midcentury fireplace seen here was designed in 1965 by Spanish architects Alfonso Mila and Federico Correa.
“The podium, which brings you on eye-level with the monumental arched windows, functions both as a lounge place, a stage, a huge cupboard, and a very long working desk,” says Eklund and ter Beek.
A multi-use podium runs the length of the wall under the windows and facilitates impromptu performances for the creative family that lives here.
Short staircases lead to sequestered nooks made for contemplation and getting work done. "The concrete floors and stairs dissolve the division of inside and outside," says Atelier Oslo. "The interior becomes part of the landscape, and walking in and around the cabin gives a unique experience, where the different qualities from the site become part of the architecture."
Apt2B's pieces feature colorful fabric upholstery options and quality wood accents.
All of the window glass needed to be replaced, but the lancet-style at the top retains the building’s character, while the bottom sill was dropped down several feet. The blue velvet couch is from Maison Corbeil.
A two-sided fireplace cozies up the living room and dining room. The vintage, blue-and-white couch was refurbished by Paul Tetreault & Fils.
The former gallery was enclosed in order to create space for two guest bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs. An elevated walkway stretches over the former nave and leads to a master suite opposite, separated from the other bedrooms for privacy.
Outdoor spaces bookend the apartment. Totaling 754 square feet, they nearly double the interior area. A custom upholstered LC7 Swivel Chair and LC8 Swivel Stool, designed by Le Corbusier, Pierre Jeanneret, and Charlotte Perriand, occupy a corner of the living room.
"The design plays off one’s expectations of insides and outsides: open the cool gray wardrobe doors and be surprised by bright blue," says the firm.
On one side of the entry, a built-in wardrobe is covered in gray slats. On the other side, oak wraps the bathroom cube.
Built-in furniture extends throughout the home.
“Sharing roots with local Michiana pole barns, this economical structure of glue-laminated Douglas fir bents, braces, and decking is held above runoff and snow by galvanized steel stirrups,” says Wheeler Kearns Architects. The boat-like, wooden ceiling in Bohan Kemp is a truly unique feature, directing air flow and adding charm to the space.
Even the living area opens to the outdoors.
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