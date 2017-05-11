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All Photos/living/furniture : storage/floors : ceramic tile

Living Room Storage Ceramic Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The spacious balcony on the second floor has the best views in the house: it overlooks the surrounding gardens and the Cerro de San Cristóbal, a wooded hill and nature preserve that rises behind the property. “Between 8 in the morning and 4 p.m., these sliding doors remain open and it’s super comfortable,” says Constantino. “When the mosquitos arrive, we close them and open the smaller screened windows.”
"We can't get enough of the ceramic tile flooring, it's so Brazilian and it looks surprisingly good in the interior of an apartment,
The garden pavilion is minimally furnished with two Nychair X seats, an Armadillo rug, and a vintage storage unit brought from Barcelona.
A love of midcentury design marks the couple’s choice of living room furnishings, which include an Eames lounge chair and a Noguchi coffee table, paired with a sofa from HD Buttercup. The arching neck of the Prouvé Potence sconce mirrors the home’s exterior form, while the large Fleetwood sliding door extends the space to the outdoors.
Fitted with a new black-framed window unit, the new, light-filled living room features a sofa and coffee table from Beitili.
Colorful, original hidráulico floors add character to the space.
Australian firm Archiblox designed the world's first carbon-positive prefab with interiors filled with sustainably sourced plywood with formaldehyde- and VOC-free finishes.
The focal point of the room is "Thunder Face" by Paul Fuentes, a David Bowie-inspired print that features the model Ronja Okane as a 21st-century superhero. The fabric on the walls, ceiling, and furniture were sourced from Gaston and Daniela.
The lower level features an additional living room with a cozy inlaid stone fireplace and a view of the pool.
Reclaimed Glasgow Tenement tiles used on the fireplace were our clients own. The wood burner is a 4kw Salamander Hobbit in almond and black; recessed 12v LED lights from On Solar.
Light from outdoors streams into one of the atmospheric interior spaces.
The living room flows into the kitchen.
The living room is defined by a large birch plywood television console, designed by architect, Miguel Marcelino. - Lisbon, Portugal Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
Viewed from the entryway, the living room is the main gathering space of the home. Dated parquet floors were replaced with modern ceramic tile. All walls and ceilings were re-plastered, and old windows were upgraded with energy-efficient double-glazed glass.
The home’s deep setback from the street means the couple can leave the large windows undressed to maximize light throughout the day