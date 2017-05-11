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All Photos/living/furniture : storage/floors : cement tile

Living Room Storage Cement Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Living room
The lower-level family room has a wet bar, a kitchenette, and doors leading to the backyard.
The family lounge area lies under a wooden, louvered ceiling that provides shade while still allowing ample sunlight to stream into the home.
Fritz Hansen armchair; Ox table lamp; auxiliar tables by Meritxell Ribé -The Room Studio.
The sunny double height living space features custom concrete tiles, plaster walls with built-in niche storage, and a custom slatted wood door leads to an indoor storage area.