Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/living/furniture : storage/floors : carpet

Living Room Storage Carpet Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Woud’s modular sofa provides a vibrant accent color used elsewhere in the house and ADU. The striped club chair is from Ferm Living; the Eames chair and ottoman were among the only things the couple brought with them from Colorado. The knot cushions are by Design House Stockholm, and the prints are by Cornelia Thomsen.
37-year-old content creator Kristabel Plummer describes her approach to decorating as “a multicultural mashup.” She outfitted her flat with travel mementos, prints, and plants she’s collected over the years.
A third floor walk-up, sized at only 376 square feet, has been renovated into the home for Jack Chen of Tsai Design. A multifunctional built-in conceals this TV screen, and a pull-out work station and computer monitor are hidden in the adjacent cabinet.
Astrain updated the fireplace with a Carrara marble Victorian fireplace surround from The Architectural Forum.
Astrain streamlined the storage in the room, making room for wall art and allowing light to be diffused throughout.
The study features one of a pair of Scissor lounge chairs by Folke Ohlsson for DUX and a vintage wall unit by Poul Cadovius.
In the sitting area next to the bedroom wing, the exterior panels take the form of interior bookshelves. Framed with glass above, below, and between, the shelves allow nature to peek through.
The fixed-gear bicycle hanging above the couch serves as an art piece; Chen no longer rides the bike. Le Corbusier Projecteur 165 pendant lights hang in the corner.
A clear delineation lies between the oak-clad box that houses the entry, kitchen, and bathroom on the right, and the white-walled living room and bedroom.
The inside of the casita.
The focal point of the room is "Thunder Face" by Paul Fuentes, a David Bowie-inspired print that features the model Ronja Okane as a 21st-century superhero. The fabric on the walls, ceiling, and furniture were sourced from Gaston and Daniela.
The lower level features an additional living room with a cozy inlaid stone fireplace and a view of the pool.
An L-shaped couch delineates the TV lounge room.
Primary colors and bold art dominate the home's decor. "The yellow and green Warhol flowers —that's my favorite Warhol. My last name means flowers in Italian. So I just l love flowers,
Floor-to-ceiling glazing provides unobstructed views of the ocean.
Original wood paneling lines the walls.
A great sense of space occupies the main volume of the home.
Details of the living room.
Subsequently, the home integrates a strong sense of the outdoors throughout.
The home is airy and bright—enveloped in natural lighting thanks to large expanses of glass and clerestory windows.
The spacious living room opens to the dining area which sits off the kitchen.
“The Future Perfect comes into the homes with this project and intervenes throughout,” says founder David Alhadeff. “We look for properties where the work that we do will fit and suit the space beautifully. For this Casa we focused on decorative treatments like wallpaper, hardware, and lighting to alter the space.”
Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017