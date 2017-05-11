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All Photos/living/furniture : storage/fireplace : ribbon

Living Room Storage Ribbon Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

In the kitchen, light-colored, ash-veneer custom cabinetry is balanced with charcoal Silestone quartz counters.
The lower level also features has a board-formed concrete fireplace.
From the open-plan living and dining area to the adjoining bedroom, the owner can enjoy spectacular views of the sea.