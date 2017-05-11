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All Photos/living/furniture : storage/fireplace : gas burning

Living Room Storage Gas Burning Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

The sofa is the Hastings Sectional Sofa by Rejuvenation, with Turn Tall Side and Coffee Tables in Wood by Blue Dot, and, for a reading light, the Simone Double Sconce in True Black by Schoolhouse.
Window seats frame the fireplace to create alcoves for people to sit and children to play. Drawers in the window seats have storage for toys and board games. An Altona Barebulb Chandelier Pendant from Rejuvenation hangs above, while the Basket Weave Wool Rug by Parachute covers the floor.
Library; brass starburst ceiling light fixture brings a sense of ‘20s era glamour. Vintage sofa by Gerard van den Berg.
Rossi did not carry the dividing wall between the bedroom and living room all the way up to the ceiling, so as not to break up the treatment up there, instead designing the wall as a custom storage and display unit.
Living Room with Fireplace, Raked Ceilings & Concrete Rendered Credenza
In addition to outfitting the home with furnishings, Kennon also selected the artwork. Here, a painting by New Zealand artist Matt Arbuckle rests on a low built-in storage cabinet clad in Tundra Mist Natural Stone, a material that provides texture against the tonally similar concrete walls.
Designed by Studio B Architecture + Interiors, this modern farmhouse in Aspen allows a couple’s art collection to shine with understated finishes and materials. Views and natural light were maximized via large spans of glass to instill a sense of airiness while the same wood used throughout the home added warmth. The minimalist interiors provide a muted canvas for their artifacts collected from travels to Africa and Indonesia, and art which includes 8-foot wooden sculptures, baskets from around the world, and Native American pieces including from R.C. Gorman.
The original fireplace was cleaned up and repaired. "Also, the room previously had just a small passageway to the kitchen and no real place to put a television. We’re not big TV watchers, so we wanted to keep the mantle TV-free, so that it was not a focal point of the room," says Valencia. "We opened up the passage to the kitchen to give the home a modern layout and added a built-in TV/media cabinet (on the left wall)."
White paint considerably brightens up the space, and now the living room overlooks the pool.
Midcentury California beach culture and the classic look of the Mediterranean coast blend to create cozy, lush lounge spaces in this Laguna Beach retreat.
A simple palette of painted brick, white oak, concrete, and raw steel form a visual language that weaves old to new in Zen Light by Barrett Studio Architects.
A Jøtul Direct Vent Gas Stove anchors the living space that seamlessly connects with the outdoors through massive, operable glazing by Fleetwood. Aside from the custom built-in bench, the chairs and furnishings are by Ligne Roset.
Expansive windows on both sides of the open living area bring the outside in. Marvin doors, the Ultimate Swinging French door, flank the mahogany-wrapped fireplace and provide easy access to the screened porch.
The crisp white walls contrast beautifully with the warm wooden floors throughout.
A hanging fireplace in Madrona brings warmth while staying compact.
From the open-plan living and dining area to the adjoining bedroom, the owner can enjoy spectacular views of the sea.
Fashion designer Josie and her husband Ken Natori are big fans of traditional Japanese architecture, so when Brooklyn-based practice Tsao &amp; McKown Architects designed their home in Pound Ridge, New York, they used a heavy, exposed-timber structure, and included Japanese-style gardens and landscaping.
In the living room, a custom chaise by Shimna and an Archibald Gran Comfort chair by Poltrona Frau surround a custom lacquer coffee table by BenchCraft.The lights, made from recycled cardboard, are by Seattle design studio Graypants.
The setup around the fireplace includes a sister piece in a neutral gray, coffee tables by Thomas Bentzen, and a Visu lounge chair by Mika Tolvanen, all for Muuto.
Classic built-in tete-a-tete sits beneath custom shelves and lighting.