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All Photos/living/furniture : sofa/lighting : wall

Living Room Sofa Wall Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Rachel and Sean chose many of the colorful furnishings to finish the interior. The sconce over the couch is the Dutton Brown Color Boom Double Swing Arm Sconce in Cobalt.
In the living room, the ceiling stretches to 24 feet tall at the peak. Select Alder was used throughout for casework, doors, windows (interior finish), and trim.
Knight designed a window seat that extends from inside to out once the window is opened. The window is a Sunflex Tilt &amp; Turn unit by HBD Systems.
"We can't get enough of the ceramic tile flooring, it's so Brazilian and it looks surprisingly good in the interior of an apartment,
On visits to Japan, Richard was taken with the work of architect Kazuo Shinohara, who’d designed a home with a tentlike roof. “I didn’t set out to make the interior here look like a tent,” Richard says, “but friends have told me, ‘You love disappearing into the wilderness and staying in a tent, and you’ve made your house look like one.’”
“It was just a shell,” Geraldine Vergara says of the apartment, which sat vacant for years before she and her husband gave it a minimalist revamp with mirrored storage and sculptural archways.
Situated underneath the wood ceiling, the upper-level apartment’s living room is elevated by a petite, functional kitchen.
Now the rebuilt staircase is a sculptural backdrop to the living room, which gained more space and natural light. The Tepee Sofa is by Lucy Kurrein, and the brass stool by Hem. The floors are Madera Belgian Oak.
The old wood-burning fireplace in the living room (age unknown) was purchased from another nearby property.
Designer Josie Ford shares her LA apartment with Atticus, her 200-pound Great Dane.
Large windows bring lots of natural light into the living room.
In the living room, a white sofa from Maria Yee and CB2 couch flank a custom coffee table designed and built by Joel. The walls are painted “Schoolhouse White” by Farrow &amp; Ball, and the windows are Benjamin Moore “Mopboard Black.” The windows have custom storm windows for improved energy efficiency.
The pot wall lights are dimmable.
In the new living room, wall sconces are from Kalco Lighting, the ceiling light is from Pottery Barn, the sofa is from Interior Define, and the ottoman is from Home Goods.
Ben Kicic and Emilio Halperin have a loft in common—and the Bed Stuy studio showcases their work and curios with DIY shelving and light that’s just right.
The daybed beneath the window was specifically designed for LOVT. Apart from hiding storage, it can be moved from the wall and split into two unites to provide extra seating.
Sabine Marcelis for IKEA’s coveted ‘doughnut’ lamp adds a pop of playfulness to the open-plan lounge area.
Sheer, lightweight curtains can be closed to separate the studio from the garden. “It’s a very quiet space where you can retreat into your own thoughts, read, write, and think,” says architect Cristian Stefanescu.
Built-in bunks are decked out with a private window for viewing the outdoors, and an adjustable reading light from Prima Lighting. A simple pendant hangs above the main space.
The redesign created two arched passageways into the kitchen as part of a rebuilt dividing wall, improving circulation and doubling as built-in storage.
The rock outcropping in the backyard of this house in Victoria, British Columbia, influenced the design of the home’s addition.
In the living room, a new wall of glass connects the house to its landscape, while a family-heirlume Persian rug adds softness to the new ceramic tile floor.
Next to a wood-burning fireplace is a setup for the family’s record player and albums. Instead of a standard television set, they use a projector.
Library; brass starburst ceiling light fixture brings a sense of ‘20s era glamour. Vintage sofa by Gerard van den Berg.
When traveling couple Nate and Taylor Lavender were dating and living in Florida, they purchased a 34-foot, 1992 Airstream, which they renovated and affectionately named Augustine the Airstream (after the city of St. Augustine, Florida, where they found her on Craigslist).
The clients enjoy boating and kayaking and often utilize the site’s direct water access. “There’s a boathouse at the bottom of the site, so we’ve tried to clean the view up,” says architect Fraser Mudge of the framing. “We also controlled the height of it a little bit to frame the beauty of the water and the National Park, rather than the sky.”
"Even in these tiny cabins, there are various little areas, little alcoves off to the side, for naps, or if there are a couple of extra guests, they can sleep over there,
A love of midcentury design marks the couple’s choice of living room furnishings, which include an Eames lounge chair and a Noguchi coffee table, paired with a sofa from HD Buttercup. The arching neck of the Prouvé Potence sconce mirrors the home’s exterior form, while the large Fleetwood sliding door extends the space to the outdoors.
“On the first floor, we decided to open the cabins up to views with a floor-to-ceiling window that connects the living area to the sea,” explains Felipe Croxatto. “In the second-floor bedroom, we frame select views through smaller windows.”
Replete with wood finishes, and glazing framed to match, the extension takes inspiration from Dutch courtyard paintings by "establishing monastic spaces that open to landscape and sky,
Derek and the dogs bask in the warm sunlight by one of the bay windows. Derek and Jean are keen supporters of local artists, and they have decorated the space with pieces by Banele Khoza, Conrad Botes, and Jeanne Gaigher. The living room lamp is by Douglas’s husband and firm partner, Jan, while the bentwood armchair and side tables are vintage finds.
A pink concrete dining-cum-coffee table holds a fire-pit at one end, where it’s surrounded by a pair of Gae Aulenti lounge chairs, a Tufty Time sofa from B&amp;B Italia, and a Mies van der Rohe Barcelona chair. The 1930s dining chairs are by Hynek Gottwald.
In a raised sitting area surrounded by arched windows, a pink couch by Be Pure Home matches a wall hanging made by Milla.
Rast provides the feeling of being outdoors wile remaining inside.
The designer clad the interior walls and ceiling with a pale birch veneer and vinyl flooring. The living area of the tiny home displays a built-in convertible table and daybed.
Tucked in a historic neighborhood in Barcelona are cloisters dating back to the 19th century amid a large courtyard and small gazebo by Antoni Gaudí. For the last 20 years, the space housed a fabrics warehouse before becoming a residence. The original architectural and structural elements of value were restored and rehabilitated. A number of facets were left exposed including hand-carved stone details, horizontal belt courses, columns, and imposts for the vaults. The interiors were defined by a minimalist, Nordic style with contemporary nods in furnishings.
A traditional, Chinese cave dwelling in the east-central area of the Shaanxi region was transformed by Beijing-based architecture firm hyperSity into a sleek, modern residence. The original property held a large barrel-vaulted volume as well as three smaller properties on a front courtyard. While the original structure was in a state of disrepair, they maintained the original ideals with arched ceilings and rammed earth to reflect the local building customs. Clay and sand from neighboring mountains were used to cut down on costs, which offered support for the cave, while helping to regulate the home’s temperature.
The original fireplace was kept, and the plaster around it removed to reveal the brick, which was white-washed.
Vintage water skis flank an old drum, books, and collected objets in the living room.
Terra House | Bernardes Arquitetura
The renovation preserved the home’s original rustic beams.
The interior spaces house an eclectic mix of regional designs, including rugs from Teotitlán del Valle and textiles from the Oaxaca Valley. Hammocks and lounge chairs from the Yucatán further elevate the bohemian aesthetic.
At night, spotlights peppered throughout the communal areas create a cozy ambience.
Inspired by vernacular traditions, the contemporary hotel blurs the lines between inside and out. Soaring, arched ceilings cap the open-air structure, enhancing its grand proportions, while also improving air circulation.
The living room is furnished with a Paolo Rizzatto 265 swing lamp from Flos, a Roche Bobois Mah Jong sofa, and side tables from Blu Dot.
The gentle curves of the staircase soften the minimal, rigid lines in the open-plan living space, repeated in the linear sofa by Thai brand and the tactile CH25 amchair by Hans Wegner for Carl Hansen & Son
Higgins and Gibson, a Footwear Designer at Nike, applied several coats of “the brightest generic factory white (basically primer),” says Higgins, to lighten up the interior considerably, and left the wood window trim in their natural state to draw the eye towards the river view.
With the porch enclosed, a built-in couch is a cozy spot next to the vintage stove, which is set on a slate hearth. "I wanted the home to be cheerful and colorful," says Azin, "and used primary colors to enliven it."
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