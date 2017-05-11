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All Photos/living/furniture : sofa/floors : vinyl

Living Room Sofa Vinyl Floors Design Photos and Ideas

When traveling couple Nate and Taylor Lavender were dating and living in Florida, they purchased a 34-foot, 1992 Airstream, which they renovated and affectionately named Augustine the Airstream (after the city of St. Augustine, Florida, where they found her on Craigslist).
The designer clad the interior walls and ceiling with a pale birch veneer and vinyl flooring. The living area of the tiny home displays a built-in convertible table and daybed.
The new interior also was designed with furry friends in mind.
Skylights and windows bask the warm birchwood interior in natural light.
The open-plan interior is outfitted with a round wood table and upholstered chairs in the dining area and a leather-covered sofa and a wood bench-turned-coffee table in the living space.
An aluminum-framed garage-style glass door that's motorized rolls up and links the interior of the home to its wooded surround.
The living room steps down to the kitchen, the dining area, and the office area. "The majority of the windows in the house are north-facing," says Ryan. "This brings in indirect sunlight throughout the day and helps keep the house cool during the hot summers. The white-painted walls reflect light and keep things bright."
The living room is outfitted with a Joybird sofa, a wool rug from Eclectic Goods, and a selection of musical instruments. "I've been playing music my entire life, and having musical instruments in my home was super important to me," she says. "People might think it's crazy to put a drum set in a tiny home, but it makes me happy, and I designed the house with every intention of making room for all of it."
Light reaches the bedrooms on the upper floor through an internal window, while the void above the living room allows light to flood the lower level.
The central stair divides the home in two, but internal windows maintain open sight lines between the various spaces.
The joinery in the upstairs living room conceals what the kids call "Narnia doors." These doors lead to a space in the roof cavity where a bathroom will be built at a later date.
All of the home's signature windows and doors are still intact, as is the rich original Birch paneling and post-and-beam construction. An atypical VCT tile lines the interior flooring.
Durable, waterproof vinyl flooring creates a cohesive look in the Outlook Shelter.
Custom CNC-cut Baltic Birch built-ins spawned the pull-out sofa, as well as the bed frame in the distance. "Built-in couches, closets, and cabinetry are a big part of all our units," says Brian Buzarde, co-founder of Land Ark RV.
Furnishings fold away to create a sense of spaciousness in the compact Airstream. The vinyl floor is from Altra floor in the UK.
The boat is heated by a Webasto high-performance water heating system and calorifier, and has radiators throughout. Its 4x 130w solar panels allow for 100-percent off-grid living.
The maple kitchen cabinets are punctuated by leather and brass pulls.
The open floor plan, which blends dining and living spaces, is ideal for family or friendly gatherings. The 20-foot ceilings give the home a loft-like feel.
The fixed-gear bicycle hanging above the couch serves as an art piece; Chen no longer rides the bike. Le Corbusier Projecteur 165 pendant lights hang in the corner.
A clear delineation lies between the oak-clad box that houses the entry, kitchen, and bathroom on the right, and the white-walled living room and bedroom.
Every mahogany wall was replaced with new ones, the contractor "painstakingly going through literally hundreds of panels over several days to find ones that matched," recalls Blaine. Since the quarter inch-round mahogany corners at the outside of the interior walls found in Eichler homes are no longer made, Blaine worked with the contractor to find a supplier of rounds that were then cut down to quarters.
The AutoEC ceiling lights are from Amazon.
The first floor has been conceived as an open integrated space with the main floor
Straight on view of living area.