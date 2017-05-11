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All Photos/living/furniture : sofa/floors : painted wood

Living Room Sofa Painted Wood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Filled with artisanal touches and special pieces, the property is being sold fully furnished.
Higgins and Gibson, a Footwear Designer at Nike, applied several coats of “the brightest generic factory white (basically primer),” says Higgins, to lighten up the interior considerably, and left the wood window trim in their natural state to draw the eye towards the river view.
A view from the sleeping space into the living area, where Ligne Roset sofas sit on an IKEA carpet under a vintage Lightolier chandelier. A custom curtain rod bends onto the adjacent wall so that the drapery does not obscure any of the window. "There is strong light and shadows in the apartment," Antonio says.
A piece by contemporary Japanese artist Hisashi Otsuka hangs above the Ligne Roset sofa. The black Lucite Optique floor lamp hails from the 1980s.
Antonio took down the wall between the living area and bedroom, then added an arch above the opening. The change in floor color from gray to pale blue also delineates the transition between spaces. He designed the built-in, arched mirror, too.
The well-lit upstairs lounge has dramatic dark walls, a patterned carpet, and splashes of vivid color.
The living area has a bold, contemporary look with subdued, neutral tones providing a backdrop for small pops of energetic colors.
Graphic and pastel textiles adorn a collection of modern chairs and sofas in the downstairs sitting room. Warm-gray floorboards extend throughout the whole lower level for a fresh, modern look.
The Deep Thoughts Chaise from Blu-dot sits atop a rug from Rugs.com.
With a neutral backdrop, the focus in the living room can be on the art: Higgins sourced these from artists Caroline Walls and David Cook.
The Boho Natural Daybed by CB2 is piled with Parachute pillows and creates a cozy nest in the living room. The wall sconce is from France &amp; Son.
Opposite the dining room and around the corner from the kitchen, a small living room looks out directly onto the ruins. Sliding glass doors provide access to the new enclosed patio.
The interiors open up via a hatch at the back. Inside, you’ll find precision-milled Accoya wood built-ins, a kitchenette with a stove, a mini-fridge, a bathroom, and a shower. Double-glazed windows allow for ample light while providing insulation. The upstairs bedroom expands by lifting the handles at the rear.
The bright white floors, walls, and ceiling of the living area provide a spacious and airy feeling for the room.
A home near Rye, England, opens onto a deck through a Sunflex door. The living room features a sofa by Terence Woodgate, 620 chairs by Dieter Rams for Vitsœ, and an Oluce Atollo 239 lamp by Vico Magistretti. The wood-burning fireplace sits along one wall in the room, with a bright orange flue acting as a sculptural focal point.
Ed Parker and his wife, Barbara Tutino Parker, use the TV room cabinet to store their overflowing book collection. Though not a library per se, it serves as such for the Brooklyn brownstone.
Timeless mid entury design with a modern twist is West Elm's specialty.
IKEA's simple and modular designs can be personalized to suit your space.
A massive concrete hearth, placed just off center, anchors the living room. The Douglas fir floors have been painted a creamy white.
The whole main room of the house
View of the living area
Living room
The bedroom, living room, dining area, and kitchen are lined up along one side of the apartment. Parallel to these rooms are another small bedroom and a bathroom.
The large front parlor was turned into a music room that flows seamlessly into a long dining room. - Brooklyn, New York Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
Courtesy of Natalia Vial